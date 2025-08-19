M&A

UniCredit completes merger with Alpha Bank Romania

19 August 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

UniCredit announced that it finalized the merger of its Romanian subsidiary with Alpha Bank Romania, creating one of the largest financial institutions in the country and marking a new milestone in the group's growth strategy. The newly combined bank has 11% market share in assets, 13% in loans (UniCredit Consumer Financing), and 11% in deposits from customers, according to data released by the company.

The transaction, completed in just nine months, brings UniCredit Bank Romania's network to around 300 branches and 900 ATMs nationwide, supported by more than 4,800 employees, including those from Alpha Bank. 

Andrea Orcel, CEO of UniCredit, stated: "This acquisition and merger of Alpha Bank Romania enables UniCredit to strengthen its market position and unlock new potential for accelerated, profitable growth, both for us and for our customers. Alpha's long-standing presence in Romania, which continues via its maintaining a 9.9% stake in UniCredit Bank Romania, reinforces our strategic role in Eastern Europe, a region in continuous development."

"By completing the merger, we become a stronger bank and better positioned for the future," said Mihaela Lupu, CEO of UniCredit Bank Romania.

UniCredit S.p.A. acquired 90.1% of Alpha Bank Romania from Alpha International Holdings, a fully owned subsidiary of Alpha Services and Holdings S.A., in a transaction valued at EUR 255 million in cash plus a 9.9% shareholding in UniCredit Romania.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andersastphoto/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
M&A

UniCredit completes merger with Alpha Bank Romania

19 August 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

UniCredit announced that it finalized the merger of its Romanian subsidiary with Alpha Bank Romania, creating one of the largest financial institutions in the country and marking a new milestone in the group's growth strategy. The newly combined bank has 11% market share in assets, 13% in loans (UniCredit Consumer Financing), and 11% in deposits from customers, according to data released by the company.

The transaction, completed in just nine months, brings UniCredit Bank Romania's network to around 300 branches and 900 ATMs nationwide, supported by more than 4,800 employees, including those from Alpha Bank. 

Andrea Orcel, CEO of UniCredit, stated: "This acquisition and merger of Alpha Bank Romania enables UniCredit to strengthen its market position and unlock new potential for accelerated, profitable growth, both for us and for our customers. Alpha's long-standing presence in Romania, which continues via its maintaining a 9.9% stake in UniCredit Bank Romania, reinforces our strategic role in Eastern Europe, a region in continuous development."

"By completing the merger, we become a stronger bank and better positioned for the future," said Mihaela Lupu, CEO of UniCredit Bank Romania.

UniCredit S.p.A. acquired 90.1% of Alpha Bank Romania from Alpha International Holdings, a fully owned subsidiary of Alpha Services and Holdings S.A., in a transaction valued at EUR 255 million in cash plus a 9.9% shareholding in UniCredit Romania.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andersastphoto/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 August 2025
Politics
Romanian president calls for strong security guarantees for Ukraine, immediate return of abducted children
19 August 2025
Energy
Romania to establish Cybersecurity Incident Response Center in Energy
19 August 2025
Politics
Romanian president visits Roșia Montană mountain town, famous due to anti-mining protests
19 August 2025
Transport
Drilling for first subway tunnel segment to Bucharest’s Otopeni Airport complete
19 August 2025
Environment
RetuRO pilot in Bucharest parks allows people to leave bottles for others to reclaim deposit
19 August 2025
M&A
UniCredit completes merger with Alpha Bank Romania
19 August 2025
M&A
Romanian retailer Annabella marks major expansion with 87 stores taken over from Mega Image
19 August 2025
M&A
Romania’s government reportedly bans sale of E.ON’s local utility subsidiary to Hungarian MVM