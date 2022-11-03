Adapta Robotics launches first retail robot on Romanian market

Adapta Robotics, a company specializing in the design and production of non-industrial robots, recently launched ERIS, the first retail robot on the Romanian market, in partnership with Carrefour Romania.

Adapta’s robots are used to automate tasks usually performed by humans. Their newest creation, ERIS, is a robot dedicated to the retail industry and is used for automating out-of-stock identification and preventing shelf price errors. ERIS is able to identify prices displayed on the shelf and report when they don’t match those in the database and need to be changed. During the scanning process, the robot also obtains information about product stock and can issue warnings about the need to restock the shelf.

For ERIS, Adapta Robotics has signed a strategic partnership with Carrefour Romania. After customizing it for the chain store’s needs, they named the robot MARCEL. It will be premiered at the GoTech World 2022 event taking place at Romexpo on November 3-4.

“Our desire is to automate with physical robots tasks that may be repetitive or tedious, or that cannot be automated with traditional solutions, such as those in factories, on production lines or in dynamic environments such as stores - as Carrefour’s needs have shown us. We believe that robots will play an increasingly important role in everyday life and we want to develop them in Romania, taking into account the needs identified,” says Mihai Crăciunescu, founder of Adapta Robotics.

“The Adapta Robotics team identified our needs and addressed them through a product that is as innovative as it is relevant to Carrefour Romania’s core business. MARCEL effectively addresses what is regarded as a constant challenge for my colleagues in stores. He takes on the role of a tireless colleague who pursues the same goal every day - solving repetitive tasks quickly and correctly. In this way, we are sure that we can ensure an optimal shopping experience,” added Nicolae Drîmbu, Innovation Director with Carrefour Romania.

Adapta Robotics is a company that originally started under the Rinf.tech brand, launching in 2018 the MATT robot, an automated testing system for touchscreen or physical button devices that can test everything from smartphones, tablets, or laptops to infotainment systems or medical devices. One of Adapta Robotics’ goals is to become a top European brand in non-industrial robot creation with the help of its highly customizable products. The company also focuses on ease of use and competitive pricing.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Adapta Robotics)