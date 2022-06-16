RO startup that develops robot for online meetings gets EUR 0.5 mln financing

Regional venture capital fund Early Game Ventures has invested another EUR 500,000 in Meetgeek.ai, a Romanian technology startup that builds an AI assistant that helps teams take control of their meetings.

This is the fund's second investment in this startup after a EUR 150,000 round in 2021.

The robot developed by Meetgeek.ai automatically records, transcribes and summarizes conversations between participants. It saves time by highlighting the key moments of the meetings, such as the conclusions, the concerns expressed, the tasks undertaken by the participants and many other useful information during them.

Over the past year, the company has invested heavily in product development, working closely with hundreds of organizations. The platform is available on Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams, supports multiple languages ​​(including Romanian) and says it already has an impact on the day-to-day operations of over 500 US and EU companies.

This round of investment supports the company's efforts to rapidly grow its customer base and further develop the technology.

The company actively hires digital marketing professionals, business developers or software engineers with the mission to redefine the culture of meetings in companies.

"It's a huge opportunity in the market, and now is the perfect time to be part of our team. We have come a long way in building a very competitive product, but it is still early enough to have a significant impact. We are seeing a hungry market, ready to be educated and actively looking for solutions to automate and streamline meetings from one end to the other. There is a high demand, and we want to deliver solutions quickly. This keeps us engaged and motivates us," said Dan Huru, co-founder and CEO of Meetgeek.ai.

