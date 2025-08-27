Bucharest hosts AccessABILITY Expo in September, focus on disability inclusion

Bucharest will host the second edition of AccessABILITY Expo next month, a three-day event dedicated to advancing inclusion for people with disabilities, the Romanian Diversity Chamber of Commerce (RDCC) announced. Organizers said the initiative aims to tackle Romania’s persistent gaps in employment and social participation for people with disabilities.

The fair, running from September 18 to 20 at the National Library of Romania, will turn more than 5,000 square meters into an accessible hub where businesses, policymakers, innovators, and members of the disability community meet to discuss solutions and opportunities.

According to the Ministry of Labor, Romania had 966,637 registered persons with disabilities as of March 2025. Only 17% of working-age individuals are in paid employment, the lowest rate in the European Union, where the average is 50.7%.

The employment gap between people with and without disabilities stands at 32%, far above the EU average of 21.4%. Meanwhile, 28.4% of people with disabilities in Romania face severe material and social deprivation, more than double the EU average.

“AccessABILITY Expo is more than an event - it’s a business and societal catalyst,” said Lestat Monroe, founder and vice president of the RDCC. “We unite individuals, employers, policymakers, and innovators to challenge barriers, forge partnerships, and create opportunities that move inclusion from aspiration to reality.”

The 2025 edition builds on the success of the inaugural expo, with an expanded program that includes conferences, exhibitions, workshops, and interactive areas, all fully accessible.

Highlights include Romania’s largest inclusive career fair, the Opportunity Job Hub, co-organized with Undelucram, offering jobseekers the chance to meet inclusive employers, attend on-the-spot interviews, and receive career guidance.

Other features include the fourth Romanian Accessibility Awareness Day conference, with national experts presenting case studies and workplace strategies; an exhibition area with more than 50 booths showcasing assistive technologies and inclusive health services; and a dedicated family support corner.

The event will also host cultural and recreational initiatives such as an Accessible Film Festival organized with the French Institute, inclusive sports activities, an e-gaming competition developed with the Politehnica University of Bucharest, and an inclusive board game zone.

The Tandem Stage will return for its fourth edition, featuring pairs of speakers - partners, relatives, or colleagues - sharing personal stories of collaboration and resilience.

Entry to AccessABILITY Expo 2025 is free via registration. Full details and updates are available on the event website.

(Photo source: Romanian Diversity Chamber of Commerce)