AccessABILITY Expo in Bucharest brings together the disability community, professionals and innovators

Bucharest will host the first edition of the AccessABILITY Expo later this month, bringing together the disability community, carers, professionals, and innovators to explore resources, share innovations, and promote a more inclusive society. The event will be held at the National Library of Romania on September 27-29.

During the three days, participants will have the opportunity to interact with 20 speakers, explore around 50 exhibition stands, and participate in interactive workshops dedicated to people with disabilities.

The event will cover a wide range of topics relevant to the disability community, from cutting-edge technology to urban planning and accessibility solutions in healthcare.

Participants will also be able to take part in interactive exhibitions, panel discussions, and networking sessions.

"AccessABILITY Expo is an initiative designed to change social perceptions and offer support to people with disabilities," said Lestat Monroe, founder of the Romanian Diversity Chamber of Commerce.

The event includes the Romanian Accessibility Awareness Day conference, inspirational talks and workshops, a basketball court for wheelchair users, the ED&I Jobs Corner, e-gaming, the Wellbeing Convention, TEDx Băneasa, and the ALT Portraits exhibition.

The venue will be fully accessible, including wheelchair-accessible parking and alternative formats for all materials, such as Braille.

AccessABILITY Expo is free, but registration is required on the official website - here. Some events within the AccessIBILITY Expo require separate booking and payment of a participation fee.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organisers)