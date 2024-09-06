Culture

Bucharest’s Geology Museum joins initiative to become autism-friendly

06 September 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The National Geology Museum in Bucharest is set to become the first museum in Romania to implement specific measures to facilitate the access of children with autism spectrum disorders (ASD) to cultural experiences. The initiative is part of the "Exploring together at the museum" project launched by the Help Autism Association in partnership with the National Authority for the Protection of Persons with Disabilities. 

Autistic children often face challenges in unfamiliar or overstimulating environments. Through this project, the organizers want to give them the opportunity to explore the fascinating world of museums in a safe environment adapted to their specific needs.

Thus, starting in September, the Geology Museum is implementing a series of innovative measures adapted to the needs of children with autism spectrum disorder.

"We are transforming the National Geology Museum into a friendly and inclusive space where every child feels welcome. With the help of sensory maps, personalized backpacks, and the adaptation of guided tours, children with special needs can explore the fascinating world of the museum in an environment that is friendly to them and their needs," said Tiberiu Bratu, accessibility specialist in autism spectrum disorder.

The project's first stage consisted of a detailed audit of the museum space, aiming to identify and remove sensory barriers that may prevent children with ASD from enjoying a visit to the museum. All details were carefully analyzed, from the level of lighting to the acoustics of the space.

Based on this data, the accessibility expert team will create, in the second stage of the project, a detailed sensory map indicating quiet and low stimulation areas and will signpost retreat areas for children who need this during guided tours.

To give children with ASD a sense of safety and comfort while visiting the museum, the accessibility team also created the sensory backpack. This contains a variety of tactile, auditory, and visual objects that help children adapt to the museum environment and manage external stimuli more easily.

In addition, to optimize the visitors' experience, the team will install indicators in the museum space that signal areas with the potential for sensory overstimulation. Also, the project envisages setting up a space dedicated to relaxation, where children can take a break and balance their senses.

The team behind the "Exploring together at the museum" project is coordinated by Tiberiu Bratu, specialist in the accessibility of spaces, who worked alongside a team of psychologists specializing in ASD from the Help Autism Association.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Adriana Neagoe)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Culture

Bucharest’s Geology Museum joins initiative to become autism-friendly

06 September 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The National Geology Museum in Bucharest is set to become the first museum in Romania to implement specific measures to facilitate the access of children with autism spectrum disorders (ASD) to cultural experiences. The initiative is part of the "Exploring together at the museum" project launched by the Help Autism Association in partnership with the National Authority for the Protection of Persons with Disabilities. 

Autistic children often face challenges in unfamiliar or overstimulating environments. Through this project, the organizers want to give them the opportunity to explore the fascinating world of museums in a safe environment adapted to their specific needs.

Thus, starting in September, the Geology Museum is implementing a series of innovative measures adapted to the needs of children with autism spectrum disorder.

"We are transforming the National Geology Museum into a friendly and inclusive space where every child feels welcome. With the help of sensory maps, personalized backpacks, and the adaptation of guided tours, children with special needs can explore the fascinating world of the museum in an environment that is friendly to them and their needs," said Tiberiu Bratu, accessibility specialist in autism spectrum disorder.

The project's first stage consisted of a detailed audit of the museum space, aiming to identify and remove sensory barriers that may prevent children with ASD from enjoying a visit to the museum. All details were carefully analyzed, from the level of lighting to the acoustics of the space.

Based on this data, the accessibility expert team will create, in the second stage of the project, a detailed sensory map indicating quiet and low stimulation areas and will signpost retreat areas for children who need this during guided tours.

To give children with ASD a sense of safety and comfort while visiting the museum, the accessibility team also created the sensory backpack. This contains a variety of tactile, auditory, and visual objects that help children adapt to the museum environment and manage external stimuli more easily.

In addition, to optimize the visitors' experience, the team will install indicators in the museum space that signal areas with the potential for sensory overstimulation. Also, the project envisages setting up a space dedicated to relaxation, where children can take a break and balance their senses.

The team behind the "Exploring together at the museum" project is coordinated by Tiberiu Bratu, specialist in the accessibility of spaces, who worked alongside a team of psychologists specializing in ASD from the Help Autism Association.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Adriana Neagoe)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 September 2024
Macro
Statistics confirm Romania’s steep economic slowdown in Q2 2024 due to drop in net exports, industry and IT&C
06 September 2024
Transport
Bucharest airport parking lot to close for construction works at subway line
06 September 2024
Culture
Bucharest’s Geology Museum joins initiative to become autism-friendly
06 September 2024
Politics
Romania's president clears donation of Patriot system to Ukraine
06 September 2024
Real Estate
Paval Holding and Apex Alliance take over one of Switzerland's largest hotels
05 September 2024
Environment
Travelers who feed bears on Romania’s Transfăgărășan risk getting two fines
05 September 2024
Politics
Romanian presidential hopeful Nicolae Ciucă releases promotional video for upcoming book
05 September 2024
Culture
Mircea Cărtărescu teaches Romanian literature course at Columbia University in New York