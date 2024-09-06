Bucharest’s Geology Museum joins initiative to become autism-friendly

The National Geology Museum in Bucharest is set to become the first museum in Romania to implement specific measures to facilitate the access of children with autism spectrum disorders (ASD) to cultural experiences. The initiative is part of the "Exploring together at the museum" project launched by the Help Autism Association in partnership with the National Authority for the Protection of Persons with Disabilities.

Autistic children often face challenges in unfamiliar or overstimulating environments. Through this project, the organizers want to give them the opportunity to explore the fascinating world of museums in a safe environment adapted to their specific needs.

Thus, starting in September, the Geology Museum is implementing a series of innovative measures adapted to the needs of children with autism spectrum disorder.

"We are transforming the National Geology Museum into a friendly and inclusive space where every child feels welcome. With the help of sensory maps, personalized backpacks, and the adaptation of guided tours, children with special needs can explore the fascinating world of the museum in an environment that is friendly to them and their needs," said Tiberiu Bratu, accessibility specialist in autism spectrum disorder.

The project's first stage consisted of a detailed audit of the museum space, aiming to identify and remove sensory barriers that may prevent children with ASD from enjoying a visit to the museum. All details were carefully analyzed, from the level of lighting to the acoustics of the space.

Based on this data, the accessibility expert team will create, in the second stage of the project, a detailed sensory map indicating quiet and low stimulation areas and will signpost retreat areas for children who need this during guided tours.

To give children with ASD a sense of safety and comfort while visiting the museum, the accessibility team also created the sensory backpack. This contains a variety of tactile, auditory, and visual objects that help children adapt to the museum environment and manage external stimuli more easily.

In addition, to optimize the visitors' experience, the team will install indicators in the museum space that signal areas with the potential for sensory overstimulation. Also, the project envisages setting up a space dedicated to relaxation, where children can take a break and balance their senses.

The team behind the "Exploring together at the museum" project is coordinated by Tiberiu Bratu, specialist in the accessibility of spaces, who worked alongside a team of psychologists specializing in ASD from the Help Autism Association.

