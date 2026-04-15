Access to practical education and real connections for the next generation: FOMO – The Festival Of Modern Owners launches student tickets at a special price

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FOMO – The Festival Of Modern Owners announces the launch of student tickets for the 2026 edition, offering access at a special price of 199 RON for participants aged between 18 and 24.

The ticket is available exclusively based on a valid ID and student card and provides full access to the FOMO experience — both to the presentations delivered by international speakers on the main stage at Sala Palatului, and to the secondary stages, where Romanian entrepreneurs, experts, and creators actively building the local business ecosystem will take the stage.



Through this initiative, FOMO aims to open access to a relevant experience for young people at the beginning of their journey, at a time when decisions related to career, direction, and personal development become essential.



Why attending FOMO is relevant for students



In a context where the job market is rapidly transforming and the required skills are no longer defined solely by academic specialization, access to real-life examples, applied conversations, and networking opportunities becomes a competitive advantage. Attending FOMO gives students the opportunity to understand how businesses are built, how careers develop beyond traditional paths, and how ideas can be turned into initiatives with real impact.



From entrepreneurship and marketing to artificial intelligence, content creation, wellbeing, and finance, the festival’s content is built around themes relevant to today’s reality, with a strong focus on applicability and hands-on experience.



On the main stage, participants will gain international perspectives from speakers such as Mika Häkkinen, Chris Do, Codie Sanchez, and Vishen Lakhiani, while the secondary stages highlight concrete examples from the Romanian market, featuring entrepreneurs and professionals who are building every day.



At the same time, FOMO creates a framework for direct interaction between participants and a community of entrepreneurs, freelancers, and creators, facilitating meaningful connections and exchanges of ideas that can shape young people’s professional paths.



An experience that complements formal education



FOMO is not just a conference-style event, but a format that combines accelerated learning with a social and cultural urban experience. For students, participation can function as an extension of formal education, providing access to industry perspectives, real case studies, and ways of thinking that are not always present in academia. The event becomes a space where theory meets practice, helping participants better understand the real dynamics of the business environment, the digital economy, and new ways of working.

“Access to relevant information and to people who are actually building things can change a young person’s direction. Student tickets are our way of opening this experience to a generation that needs real benchmarks, not just theory. FOMO is about context, honest conversations, and learning directly from those who do, not just those who talk about doing,” said Robert Graur, co-founder of MO – Modern Owners.

Extended access to the entire FOMO ecosystem



The student ticket provides access to all the main components of the festival:

presentations by international speakers on the main stage at Sala Palatului,

secondary stages dedicated to Romanian speakers, taking place across multiple venues in central Bucharest: Nook, Grădina Alhambra, Teatrul Mic, Apollo Theatre, as well as Sala Luceafărul and Apollo Bar,

complementary experiences that are part of the FOMO format — from networking and applied sessions to cultural and social activities.

The 2026 edition will take place between May 20–24 in Bucharest and will bring together entrepreneurs, freelancers, creators, and professionals interested in growth, innovation, and collaboration.



Student tickets are available starting today, in limited numbers, on the official platform: www.modernowners.com.



FOMO – The Festival Of Modern Owners is an event presented by George. The first intelligent banking solution, an innovation by BCR.



*This is a press release.