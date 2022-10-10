Romanian software developer mindit.io plans to hire over 100 tech specialists

Local software developer mindit.io said it plans to hire around 110 tech specialists by September 2023, including juniors. In addition to international expansion plans, the company is in the process of growing and consolidating its team and developing its project portfolio.

mindit.io currently has about 200 employees in Romania and Switzerland, respectively an annual turnover of over RON 45 million. The company reported an increase of approximately 40% YoY in 2021, targeting a similar evolution this year.

The company organizes various internship programs for those at the beginning of the journey. With first local editions in Iași and Cluj, these programs last three months and offer participants the chance to start their career in the IT field, working on various projects in areas such as Java and Spring, React, Microservices, Flutter, Payment processing, Application integration, Health, and Retail.

In addition to the internship program, mindit.io has more than 20 open positions for which candidates can apply directly on the company's website.

Employees can choose to work fully remote, the company said. In addition, there is the minditNomad, an extra option through which all team members from anywhere in the country can choose to work or spend their holidays at one of the minditNomad houses in Cluj, Bucharest, Constanta, Iasi, Sibiu, or Comarnic.

"We enjoy a constant increase in our client portfolio and new projects, which is why we are constantly looking for new colleagues to fill existing open positions," said Lucia Stoicescu, CEO mindit.io.

Irina Arsene founded mindit.io in 2015 as a Romanian company specialized in software development. The main industries served by mindit.io are retail, fintech & wealth management, healthcare, banking, and foodtech.

(Photo source: the company)