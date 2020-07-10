Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 08:12
Business

Second Romanian contractor to work for Patriot missile systems

07 October 2020
Romanian state-owned aerospace company Romaero has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the US group Raytheon.

The two companies will cooperate in producing the Patriot missiles systems to be delivered to Romania, Romaero announced.

The MoU also opens up prospects for Romaero to export its production to be used for Patriot systems around the globe.

"This memorandum is the first stage of a partnership that can create many jobs in Romania and can give us a high level of understanding of state-of-the-art defensive military technologies," said Remus Vulpescu, general manager of Romaero.

"Thanks to the more than 220 existing Patriot systems globally, we have an export market with great potential." Raytheon has already agreed to buy parts for the Patriot systems dedicated to the local market from Romaero, Hotnews.ro says.

Thus, the Bucharest-based aerospace company has become the second local contractor for the Patriot systems, after Aerostar Bacau.

Separately, in September, Aerostar also started working with US aircraft manufacturer Sikorsky - a subsidiary of Lockheed Martin - to build a fitting-out and maintenance center for Black Hawk multirole utility helicopters.

(Photo: Mm Bogdan Pantilimon Statul Major al Fortelor Aeriene Fortele Aeriene Romane Facebook Page)

[email protected]

