Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 11/16/2021 - 08:41
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB

 

Dental prosthetic clinic Dr.Fischer to list at Bucharest Stock Exchange

16 November 2021
Dr. Fischer Dental, a major player in the Romanian dental equipment market with experience of over 25 years, announces that it plans to list its shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on the AeRO market, according to a press release.

Raising capital from the local market is aimed mainly at expanding the business on international markets and harnessing the high growth potential in these markets, where the company is already active and has developed traditional partnerships. It also aims to strengthen its position in the local market.

The company's shares will be traded under the DENT symbol, and the listing is expected in January 2022. In the next period, the company will make a private placement, to raise RON 5 mln (EUR 1 mln).

The capital raising and listing operations will be mediated by TradeVille.

In recent years, Dr. Fischer Dental has invested in modern digital technologies, which has allowed the company to perform prosthetic work to the highest world standards. The laboratory, located in Bucharest, serves customers - some of them for over 15 years - in countries such as Canada, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Sweden and the US.

(Photo: Dr. Antoaneta Fischer, founder of Dr. Fischer Dental, courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com

1

