Romanian game developer prepares listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange

Cluj-Napoca-based startup FireByte Games, which specializes in developing video games for mobile devices, plans to draw money from investors and list its shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange's AeRO market in the following weeks.

The company will use the money to increase its team and start the international expansion.

So far, the FireByte team has developed eight games for mobile and has signed partnerships with some of the biggest international video game publishers.

"The private placement and listing on the stock exchange are part of our strategy to achieve an accelerated growth of the development teams from 25 to 100 people by the end of 2021. By listing, the company's image capital will increase, opening new opportunities to finance an accelerated development of the company," FireByte Games CEO Ovidiu Stegaru told Ziarul Financiar.

The company will carry out its private placement within the next weeks, and the listing should follow within 60 days, according to Stegaru.

FireByte Games would thus become the first local game developer listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

(Photo: KKssr/ Dreamstime)

