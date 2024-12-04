Elena Lasconi announces pro-Europe rally in Bucharest ahead of presidential runoff

Presidential candidate Elena Lasconi, the leader of the reformist party Save Romania Union (USR), announced a pro-European rally in Bucharest's Victoriei Square this Thursday, December 5.

"Join me in the march to support European values," Lasconi urged in a message shared Tuesday evening. The rally is scheduled for 5:00 PM in Victorei Square, as detailed in the official Facebook event.

Elena Lasconi advanced to the second round of Romania's presidential elections, scheduled for December 8, alongside ultranationalist independent candidate Călin Georgescu. She has repeatedly positioned herself as pro-Europe and pro-democracy, opposing Georgescu's controversial stance on Romania's EU and NATO membership.

In older interviews and statements, ultranationalist Călin Georgescu, the frontrunner in the first round with roughly 2.1 million votes, has questioned Romania's membership in the EU and NATO. As these declarations started to surface after his shocking first-round win, young people and students across Romania began taking to the streets to voice their support for European democracy and opposition to nationalist and extremist ideologies.

Thus, the presidential runoff between Lasconi and Georgescu has been shaping up to be a contest between pro-European reformism and ultranationalist skepticism.

