One United Properties, named Superbrand in the category Business - Real Estate/Properties Development & Management

One United Properties (BVB: ONE ), the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and office real estate in Romania, has been named Superbrand in the Real Estate/Properties Development & Management category. The recognition follows a rigorous market analysis conducted by Ipsos, the official research partner of Superbrands in Romania. With this distinction, One United Properties joins a select group of commercial and business brands that stand out for their solid reputation and impeccable branding culture.

Among the criteria considered in the selection process were reputation, trust, quality, market differentiation and sustainability, an element that is part of the developer's DNA. The Superbrands 2024 stamp is now part of the brand identity of One United Properties, which will be honoured with the Superbrands trophy at the Gala in May this year, thus joining a global elite of brands of excellence.

Founded by Victor Căpitanu and Andrei Diaconescu, One United Properties is a 100% Romanian company, which has set out to become more than just a real estate developer, but a true creator of sustainable communities. Multifunctional buildings with modern living spaces and contemporary architecture, certified and technologized offices, as well as state-of-the-art commercial and leisure facilities proposed by One United Properties have redefined urban living in the Capital.

"Being awarded the Superbrand status in the 2024-2025 program is a valuable recognition of our continued commitment to quality, exceptional design, great location and sustainability in real estate. It is an appreciation of our endeavour to deliver contemporary developments that enhance the city. This honour not only validates our goals to redefine standards in the Romanian real estate industry but also reinforces our clients' trust in the ONE brand", said Victor Căpitanu, co-founder and co-CEO of the company.

"Today, the brand plays an essential role in the real estate industry. In a market that is developing and maturing, it is becoming synonymous with the guarantee of quality, the seriousness of a developer and confidence in the products the company offers. One United Properties is recognized as a leader in the development of sustainable properties, and this distinction motivates us to continue our mission to create sustainable communities that bring long-term value to all partners, including our city", added Andrei Diaconescu, co-founder and co-CEO.

Over the years, the developer has diversified its portfolio to include residential, office, retail and hospitality developments, creating modern, integrated communities. The 2021 IPO accelerated its growth trajectory, providing the capital to expand into landmark developments. The 2021 IPO has been followed by three capital increases to date, totalling more than EUR 173 million, all of which have been reinvested in the company's growth and city development. This remains the largest capital ever attracted by issuing new shares on the local market, a rare example of an investment geared towards growth, not exit.

As Bucharest continues to transform into a global investment destination, modern, sustainable real estate developments play a key role in enhancing the city's attractiveness. One United Properties' large-scale developments generate a significant impact on the local economy, contributing 0.42% to Romania's GDP and 1.5% to Bucharest's GDP. In 2024 alone, the company provided jobs for 17,000 people on 13 active construction sites. With over 665,000 sqm under construction at present - exceeding the area delivered since the company's foundation - One United Properties is looking ahead to its most significant year in terms of residential deliveries, it will also complete One Gallery (the restoration of the first Ford factory in Romania) in 2025 and will move towards full occupancy of its office portfolio, which was 96% let by the end of 2024.

*This is a Press release.