EPC Masterclass: RPIA (Romanian Photovoltaic Industry Association) highlights the strategic role of EPCs in Renewable Energy through a Dedicated workshop at Romexpo, April 10

07 April 2025
romaniainsider

RPIA – the Romanian Photovoltaic Industry Association – is pleased to announce the organization of the EPC Masterclass: Business Growth & Innovation in Renewable Energy Projects, a workshop dedicated to the EPC sector, taking place as part of Green Energy Expo & Romenvirotec (April 9–11) at Romexpo, Bucharest.

The event will be held on April 10, starting at 09:30, in Sala Madgearu, and is designed for EPC companies, developers, investors, and technical experts involved in renewable energy projects.

A Space for Exchange and Collaboration

The EPC Masterclass is conceived as a hands-on discussion forum aimed at facilitating idea exchange, the exploration of new opportunities, and analysis of current trends in Romania’s renewable energy market.

Participants will have the opportunity to engage with essential topics such as:

  • Business growth and innovation strategies in EPC projects
  • Strengthening EPC–developer partnerships
  • Sustainable practices: PV panel recycling and circular economy
  • Technological innovation and digitalization in project execution
  • Workforce development and safety practices on site

The event will bring together insights from leading companies in the sector, including Transelectrica, Teletrans, Adrem, Photon Energy, Econergy, Waldevar, Parapet, and SolarPro, with additional speakers to be announced soon.

In addition, the workshop will feature real-world case studies and a dedicated networking session, offering a platform for meaningful exchange and professional connection.

The EPC Masterclass aims to serve as a practical framework for collaboration and knowledge-sharing among professionals involved in the development and implementation of renewable energy projects in Romania.

Participation is open to sector professionals, and those interested in attending can request further details and register by email at office@rpia.ro.

About RPIA

RPIA – the Romanian Photovoltaic Industry Association – represents the voice of the solar sector and the entire value chain associated with clean energy in Romania. The association promotes dialogue around one of the country’s most accessible, dynamic, and rapidly deployable energy sources.

RPIA advocates for the strategic role of solar energy in achieving climate neutrality and ensuring energy security, thereby contributing to the development of a modern and sustainable economy.

Through active involvement in national and European decision-making processes, RPIA supports policies and initiatives aimed at accelerating the efficient growth of solar energy and the ecosystem surrounding it.

*This is a Press release.

