JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel unveils exquisite Easter Brunch at JW Steakhouse

JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel invites guests to celebrate Easter Sunday in refined style at the Easter Brunch at JW Steakhouse, an exceptional culinary experience that blends timeless tradition with modern elegance.

Held on April 20th from 12:30 to 16:00, this festive gathering promises a lavish spread of gourmet dishes, Easter favorites, and handcrafted desserts, all meticulously curated to create an unforgettable celebration in the warm and welcoming setting of JW Steakhouse.

“This brunch is more than a celebration—it’s a showcase of seasonally inspired cuisine with soul. We’ve designed a menu that brings together heritage, indulgence, and craftsmanship, ensuring guests experience the very best of Easter dining.” - Nicolae Lica, Executive Chef at JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel.

Guests who want to spend their Sundays in a special environment with family and friends will be treated to one of the most generous and vibrant brunch experiences in Bucharest. The Easter Brunch will feature ten live cooking stations, a sparkling, upbeat atmosphere with DJ and live music moments, ensuring entertainment and joy for all generations.

Culinary Highlights

Guests will indulge in a decadent array of offerings including:

Refined takes on Easter classics, from traditional lamb specialties to artisanal cheeses and cured meats

Seafood and international flavors, featuring fresh oysters, sushi, and smoked salmon

A variety of premium hot dishes, such as grilled lamb chops, steaks, and perfectly paired sides

Tempting desserts, including traditional Cozonac, live-prepared sweet delights, and elegant pastries

Brunch Packages

To suit every preference, two exclusive packages are available:

CLASSIC - 590 lei/person - Includes soft drinks, wine, sparkling wine, and select cocktails

CHAMPAGNE - 690 lei/person - Includes soft drinks, wine, sparkling wine, select cocktails, and champagne

Children under 6 dine for free, while kids aged 6–12 years enjoy brunch for 295 lei. Advance payment is required to secure your table. Members of the Club Connoisseur loyalty program benefit from exclusive discounts.

The Easter Brunch at JW Steakhouse embodies the hallmark of JW Marriott service—where every detail is designed to delight. Reserve your table now and enjoy a sophisticated and joyful Easter moment with your loved ones.

For reservations:

📞 +4 021 403 1903 📧 jwsteakhouse@marriott.com

About JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel

Shaped by the dynamic heritage of the city, JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel retains a reputation as the benchmark of modern luxury in Romania’s lively capital. Renowned for its crafted service, diverse epicurean venues and elegant lobby, it is an enriching backdrop for family gatherings and inspired journeys. Located in an area of historic and national interest, the property is the only five-star hotel in the district and is in close proximity to the stately Palace of Parliament and People’s Salvation Cathedral.

With 402 rooms, 12 meeting rooms (with a total surface of approx. 2.000 sqm), 6 restaurants and lounges, a conference center, luxury brands shopping gallery, casino, spa, fitness, the JW Marriott is one of the most generous, elegant and resourceful hotels in Bucharest. Whether guests come for the most spacious rooms in town, for a nourishing lunch or dinner, or a main event, all are treated with flawless service.

About JW Marriott

JW Marriott is part of Marriott International’s luxury portfolio of brands and consists of beautiful properties and distinctive resort locations around the world. The impressive array of award-winning hotels caters to sophisticated, mindful travelers seeking The JW Treatment™ – the brand's philosophy that true luxury is created by people who are passionate about what they do. These experiences help guests to be fully present, foster connections and feed the soul. Inspired by the principles of mindfulness, JW Marriott is a haven designed to allow guests to focus on feeling whole – present in mind, nourished in body, and revitalized in spirit – through programs and offerings that encourage them to come together, act with intention and experience every moment to the fullest.

Today there are over 80 JW Marriott hotels in more than 25 countries and territories. Visit JW Marriott online, and on Instagram and Facebook. JW Marriott is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy™, the new name of Marriott’s travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®(SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

