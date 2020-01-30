Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 01/30/2020 - 08:04
Real Estate
Czech billionaire pays EUR 130 mln for 6% in biggest office owner in RO
30 January 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Radovan Vitek, the third richest Czech, has bought over 6% of real estate developer and investor Globalworth, the largest owner of office buildings in Romania that is also active on the Polish market.

The Czech investor, who operates through his company CPI Property Group (CPIPG), paid almost EUR 130 million for just over 6% of Globalworth.

Vitek’s group already owns several real estate projects in Romania. CPIPG bought the shares through a broker on the secondary market and said it does not intend to make an offer to take over Globalworth in the short term.

“Globalworth has one of the best office portfolios in the CEE region,” said Martin Nemecek, CEO of CPIPG.

“We believe Globalworth will continue to deliver excellent returns and are proud to introduce CPIPG as a supportive shareholder,” he added.

The Czech group has become Globalworth's fifth-biggest shareholder after Growthpoint Properties of South Africa (29.4%), Aroundtown of Germany (21.9%), Ioannis Papalekas - the founder of the company (10.7%), and Altshuler Group (6.2%).

Founded in 2013, Globalworth is a leading owner of income-generating office properties in Poland and Romania with about EUR 2.8 billion of assets generating more than EUR 180 million of gross rental income each year.

CPI Property Group is the largest real estate investor in the Czech Republic and Berlin, with properties worth EUR 7.9 billion.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 01/30/2020 - 08:04
Real Estate
Czech billionaire pays EUR 130 mln for 6% in biggest office owner in RO
30 January 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Radovan Vitek, the third richest Czech, has bought over 6% of real estate developer and investor Globalworth, the largest owner of office buildings in Romania that is also active on the Polish market.

The Czech investor, who operates through his company CPI Property Group (CPIPG), paid almost EUR 130 million for just over 6% of Globalworth.

Vitek’s group already owns several real estate projects in Romania. CPIPG bought the shares through a broker on the secondary market and said it does not intend to make an offer to take over Globalworth in the short term.

“Globalworth has one of the best office portfolios in the CEE region,” said Martin Nemecek, CEO of CPIPG.

“We believe Globalworth will continue to deliver excellent returns and are proud to introduce CPIPG as a supportive shareholder,” he added.

The Czech group has become Globalworth's fifth-biggest shareholder after Growthpoint Properties of South Africa (29.4%), Aroundtown of Germany (21.9%), Ioannis Papalekas - the founder of the company (10.7%), and Altshuler Group (6.2%).

Founded in 2013, Globalworth is a leading owner of income-generating office properties in Poland and Romania with about EUR 2.8 billion of assets generating more than EUR 180 million of gross rental income each year.

CPI Property Group is the largest real estate investor in the Czech Republic and Berlin, with properties worth EUR 7.9 billion.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

30 January 2020
Social
Residents in Romanian village rise against Sri Lankan workers at local bread factory
30 January 2020
Business
Romanian telecom operator successfully raises EUR 850 mln in bond issue
27 January 2020
Social
Update: Ex-director of Prince of Wales Foundation Romania: Sighisoara is suffocated by corruption
15 January 2020
Politics
Influential Romanian journalist joins USR-PLUS alliance to coordinate elections campaign
13 January 2020
Business
(P) POP & PARTNERS leverages Mindspace’s creative, boutique workplace experience - Case Study
10 January 2020
Politics
Romania's president and PM agree on early elections
10 January 2020
Entertainment
Box office revenues stagnate in Romania. Top-grossing movies in 2019
10 January 2020
Business
Romanian toy sharing startup raises EUR 162,000 in equity crowdfunding campaign

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40