Globalworth becomes sole owner of Renault headquarters in Bucharest

Globalworth, the office market leader in Central and Eastern Europe, announced that it became the sole owner of the Renault Bucharest Connected office building in Bucharest, after buying the 50% stake in the project previously owned by Elgan Group (represented by Simon Roth).

Globalworth developed the 58,000 sqm project, which is located in the western area of Bucharest.

The building includes large office spaces and a design center operated by the French automobile producer Renault.

The group has brought together its sales department, the business services department and the support departments - HR, communication, IT, quality management, financial, legal and asset management in this location.

"The building has been designed to meet the highest standards of efficiency, comfort and sustainability that a partner like the Renault group needs," said Mihai Zaharia, director of Investments and Capital Markets at Globalworth.

Globalworth also owns the Pitesti Industrial Park, whose sole client is Dacia Renault, which it also bought from Iraeli investor Simon Roth.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

