Transport minister: Over 80% of flights from Romanian airports have been canceled

Only 60 flights out of the more than 300 normally serviced are available on the 16 airports in Romania, transport minister Lucian Bode told Digi24.ro.

“When it comes to air transport, flights are down by over 80 – 90%. Since Wednesday [March 25] Tarom no longer operates domestic flights. We are talking of a decrease of 80 up to 90% of the number of flights on the 16 airports in Romania. There are some 60 flights per day, compared to 300 before,” the minister said.

At the same time, some 20% of the train connections are currently suspended. “Out of the 1,800 train connections operated regularly, 300 are suspended,” he explained.

“The freight trains are running without restrictions. We don’t have any quarantined ships, the river and sea freight traffic is not blocked,” the minister explained.

Under several ordinances issued after the state of emergency was decreed in Romania, commercial flights to and from France, Germany, Italy and Spain were suspended.

Last week, Tarom suspended its domestic flights, while Wizz Air, the biggest airline in Romania by number of passengers transported, announced that it would suspend all operations from its local bases in Timisoara, Craiova and Sibiu, from March 25 until May 1.

(Photo: Pixabay)