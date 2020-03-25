Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 03/25/2020 - 09:12
Business
Wizz Air halts operations on three Romanian airports
25 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Wizz Air, the biggest airline in Romania by number of passengers transported, announced that it would suspend all operations from its local bases in Timisoara, Craiova and Sibiu, from March 25 until May 1.

The measures are taken in response to the restrictions set by the Romanian authorities regarding the movement of foreign nationals in Romania, as part of efforts to limit the coronavirus epidemic.

All other operations in Romania - at the Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iasi, Suceava, Constanta, Targu Mures and Satu Mare bases - remain active, within the limits imposed by the different countries to which Wizz Air operates from the respective airports.

Passengers with reservations affected by the flight suspension will be automatically notified by email if they have booked directly on wizzair.com or through the mobile application. Customers will automatically receive in the Wizz customer account 120% of the amount paid for the trip, an amount that can be used in the next 24 months for the purchase of Wizz Air products and services.

Passengers who have booked through travel agencies - including online travel agencies - should contact the agency where they purchased their tickets.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Bjorn Wylezich/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 03/25/2020 - 09:12
Business
Wizz Air halts operations on three Romanian airports
25 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Wizz Air, the biggest airline in Romania by number of passengers transported, announced that it would suspend all operations from its local bases in Timisoara, Craiova and Sibiu, from March 25 until May 1.

The measures are taken in response to the restrictions set by the Romanian authorities regarding the movement of foreign nationals in Romania, as part of efforts to limit the coronavirus epidemic.

All other operations in Romania - at the Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iasi, Suceava, Constanta, Targu Mures and Satu Mare bases - remain active, within the limits imposed by the different countries to which Wizz Air operates from the respective airports.

Passengers with reservations affected by the flight suspension will be automatically notified by email if they have booked directly on wizzair.com or through the mobile application. Customers will automatically receive in the Wizz customer account 120% of the amount paid for the trip, an amount that can be used in the next 24 months for the purchase of Wizz Air products and services.

Passengers who have booked through travel agencies - including online travel agencies - should contact the agency where they purchased their tickets.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Bjorn Wylezich/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

25 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Suceava becomes biggest Covid-19 hotspot in the country, local administration head infected
25 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus pandemic: 14-day quarantine for anyone coming to Romania from Italy, Spain, France and Germany, isolation for the rest
24 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Govt. prefers no testing instead of quick testing
24 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: More than 100 of the 762 confirmed Covid-19 cases are health workers
24 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: President places the whole country under quarantine, gets the Army to the streets
24 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Number of confirmed Covid-19 cases continues to grow by a third each day, eight dead
24 March 2020
CSR
Romania saves Romania: Red Cross launches fundraising campaign to help hospitals fight Covid-19 pandemic
24 March 2020
Social
Corona Heroes: Romanian buys EUR 50,000 Covid-19 test equipment for public hospital in Iasi from donations