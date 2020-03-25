Wizz Air halts operations on three Romanian airports

Wizz Air, the biggest airline in Romania by number of passengers transported, announced that it would suspend all operations from its local bases in Timisoara, Craiova and Sibiu, from March 25 until May 1.

The measures are taken in response to the restrictions set by the Romanian authorities regarding the movement of foreign nationals in Romania, as part of efforts to limit the coronavirus epidemic.

All other operations in Romania - at the Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iasi, Suceava, Constanta, Targu Mures and Satu Mare bases - remain active, within the limits imposed by the different countries to which Wizz Air operates from the respective airports.

Passengers with reservations affected by the flight suspension will be automatically notified by email if they have booked directly on wizzair.com or through the mobile application. Customers will automatically receive in the Wizz customer account 120% of the amount paid for the trip, an amount that can be used in the next 24 months for the purchase of Wizz Air products and services.

Passengers who have booked through travel agencies - including online travel agencies - should contact the agency where they purchased their tickets.

(Photo source: Bjorn Wylezich/Dreamstime.com)