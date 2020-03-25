Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 03/25/2020 - 09:29
Coronavirus pandemic: 14-day quarantine for anyone coming to Romania from Italy, Spain, France and Germany, isolation for the rest
25 March 2020
The Romanian authorities have further increased the restrictions on anyone coming to the country from the areas most affected by the new coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. Thus, anyone who arrives in Romania from Italy, Spain, France, Germany, and Iran will be placed under quarantine in a state facility for a period of 14 days.

Those coming to the country from any other destination will be placed under isolation at home for 14 days, according to the National Institute for Public Health.

Moreover, through the third military ordinance issued after the state of emergency was decreed in Romania, all commercial flights to and from France and Germany are suspended. The measure applies starting March 25, at 23:00, for a period of 14 days. Similar measures have already been taken for flights to and from Italy and Spain.

These new restrictions come on top of the ones already in place. At the end of last week, Romania closed its borders for foreign citizens, allowing only those who have families in Romania, residence permit or long-term visas to enter the country. People traveling to Romania for business, with the proper documents to prove this, are also excepted from this travel restriction.

However, anyone who comes to Romania, either Romanian citizens or foreign citizens coming for business, should know that they will spend 14 days in quarantine (if they come from Italy, Spain, Germany or France), or under isolation at home (if they come from anywhere else).

