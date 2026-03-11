64% of Romanians have already owned a second-hand smartphone - Market adoption reaches new maturity

News from Companies

Recommerce©, the European expert in the trade-in and refurbishment of electronic devices, primarily smartphones, unveils the results of the 4th edition of its annual survey “The Second-Hand Smartphone Market”, conducted by KANTAR across 13 European countries, including Romania.

The global market for refurbished smartphones continues its strong growth. According to IDC (International Data Corporation), the refurbished smartphone market is expected to reach 431 million units annually by 2027, compared to around 283 million units in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate of over 10%. This trend reflects the growing consumer shift toward more sustainable and cost-effective technology.



Romania is emerging as one of the most dynamic markets in Central and Eastern Europe. In 2025, approximately 250,000 refurbished smartphones were sold in the country, reflecting a steady 5% annual growth rate. Today, 19% of smartphones currently in use in Romania are second-hand devices, confirming the structural development of the market.



Romanian Consumers Lead Europe in Second-Hand Adoption



The study, conducted online by KANTAR between January 6 and 13, 2025, among 6,750 individuals across 13 European countries, highlights Romania’s strong adoption of second-hand smartphones.



64% of Romanians have already owned a second-hand smartphone, making them among the most accustomed European consumers to refurbished devices.



Price remains the main purchase driver: 68% of buyers cite affordability as their primary motivation. However, consumer expectations are evolving as the market matures. Increasingly, buyers are seeking reliability and security when purchasing refurbished devices.



Warranty and Professional Standards Gain Importance



While price remains the key driver, 34% of Romanian consumers now consider warranty a decisive purchasing criterion, a 5-point increase compared to last year. This signals growing expectations for professional refurbishment standards and stronger consumer protection.



Online channels remain dominant, with 80% of purchases made via the internet, while refurbishment specialists account for 60% of purchases, reflecting rising trust in professional players offering certified devices and guarantees.



Trade-In Market Shows Signs of Maturity



Romania’s trade-in market is also progressing toward maturity. 37% of Romanians have already resold their previous smartphone, an 11-point increase since the first edition of the survey in 2022.



Looking ahead, around 40% of consumers say they intend to resell their current device, a 10-point increase compared to last year, placing Romania close to mature markets such as France, Belgium and Germany, and slightly above the European average of 38%.



While 50% of users still keep their old phones as backup devices, only 34% say they plan to keep their current phone instead of reselling it, indicating a growing willingness to participate in the circular economy.



Expert Insights

“The Romanian market for refurbished smartphones is entering a new phase of maturity. While price remains the main motivation, consumers increasingly expect professional refurbishment, strong warranties and reliable purchase channels. This evolution shows that the market is gradually moving from informal peer-to-peer transactions toward trusted professional solutions,” said Hector Destailleur, General Manager Central Eastern Europe at Recommerce and co-founder of Fenix, the Romanian trade-in startup acquired by Recommerce Group in 2021.

“Romania has become one of the most dynamic markets for refurbished smartphones in the region. Since the acquisition of Fenix by Recommerce in 2021, we have been able to accelerate the development of the circular economy for smartphones in Central and Eastern Europe. Our ambition now is to continue expanding across the region while strengthening partnerships with telecom operators, retailers and online platforms,” added Grégoire Vigroux, co-founder of Fenix and Advisor to Recommerce Eastern Europe.

Methodology



KANTAR conducted an online survey between January 6 and January 13, 2025, among 6,750 individuals aged 16 to 65 across 13 countries: France, Belgium, Germany, Netherlands, Slovakia. Switzerland, Poland, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Portugal, Czech Republic and Romania.



*This is a press release.