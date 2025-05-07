2Performant finalizes acquisition of Profitshare Romania and Bulgaria

Affiliate marketing platform 2Performant (BVB: 2P) announced the signing of the final acquisition agreement for Profitshare Romania and Bulgaria, previously operated by Conversion Marketing (eMAG group).

The acquisition marks an important milestone in consolidating 2Performant’s position in the Romanian and Bulgarian markets and paves the way for regional expansion in Central and Eastern Europe, the company said.

The due diligence process has been successfully completed, and the transaction value has been set at RON 4,518,850.

Final completion is subject to approval by 2Performant’s general meeting of shareholders and will proceed through a cash payment of RON 2,368,850, followed by a capital increase in which new 2P shares will be issued at 2.15 RON per share. One million of these shares will be allocated to Dante International (eMAG Group), making it a minority shareholder of 2Performant.

This is one of the few tech acquisitions in Romania to employ a cash-plus-shares structure, "underscoring 2Performant’s readiness to step outside conventional M&A patterns and leverage local capital-market mechanisms."

This acquisition prepares the company for future steps into markets such as Hungary and Greece, in line with its regional expansion plans.

“This transaction is more than market consolidation; it is a launchpad for our regional future and European expansion. With eMAG alongside us, we accelerate the creation of a scalable, meritocratic affiliate-marketing ecosystem and invest in the capacity to compete globally in a rapidly growing industry,” Dorin Boerescu, CEO and chairman of the board with 2Performant, said.

“We are convinced that this transaction serves the best interests of both parties. We believe in 2Performant’s ambition to expand internationally and are delighted to become partners at this pivotal stage,” Tudor Manea, Group CEO of eMAG, said.

Profitshare is one of Romania’s oldest and best-known affiliate platforms, and it has been active in the field for more than a decade. Through this acquisition, 2Performant will integrate a broad portfolio of online stores and gain expanded access to the eMAG marketplace, which Dorin Boerescu calls “infinite shelves” for affiliate marketers.

The Central and Eastern European affiliate-marketing sector is increasingly competitive, with major players such as Awin (European leader), Impact, Tradedoubler, Dognet, Amazon Associates (global leader), and VIVnetworks (acquired by Publicis Groupe in November 2022 and integrated into CJ Affiliate).

2Performant, which is listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), counts among its clients Answear, Cărturești, Dr Max, Sephora, Bookzone, Evomag, and Sinsay.

(Photo: 2Performant)

