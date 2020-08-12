Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 08:17
Capital markets

Romanian affiliate marketing platform floats shares on Bucharest Stock Exchange

08 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

2Performant, a Romanian IT company that has developed and manages a platform that measures the sales generated by online advertising campaigns in real-time, will list its shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange's AeRO market, Bursa reported.

The company's shares will start trading on Wednesday, December 9, BVB has announced.

The company has an anticipated capitalization of RON 30.8 million (EUR 6.32 mln).

In 2019, 2Performant recorded a turnover of EUR 3.2 mln, up 20% compared to 2018.

It continued to accelerate in the first half of 2020 amid the development of eCommerce during the pandemic.

At the same time, the company has made significant investments over the years in its own technology for affiliate marketing and influencer marketing.

It has raised several rounds of financing, going through all stages of development of a technology company.

Founded in 2008 by Radu Spineanu, 2Performant business is currently managed by Dorin Boerescu (CEO), Irina Dumitrascu (CTO), Bogdan Aron (CFO).

Its advisory board includes Sergiu Negut (investor and co-founder of Fintech OS), Vladimir Oane (entrepreneur and co-founder Deepstash), and Matei Pavel (entrepreneur, investor and co-founder of T-Me Studios).

Affiliate marketing is a marketing arrangement by which an online retailer pays a commission to an external website for traffic or sales generated from its referrals.

(Photo: Diana Oros/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 08:13
08 December 2020
Capital markets
Romanian dairy producer Laptaria cu Caimac floats EUR 3 mln bonds
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 08:17
Capital markets

Romanian affiliate marketing platform floats shares on Bucharest Stock Exchange

08 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

2Performant, a Romanian IT company that has developed and manages a platform that measures the sales generated by online advertising campaigns in real-time, will list its shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange's AeRO market, Bursa reported.

The company's shares will start trading on Wednesday, December 9, BVB has announced.

The company has an anticipated capitalization of RON 30.8 million (EUR 6.32 mln).

In 2019, 2Performant recorded a turnover of EUR 3.2 mln, up 20% compared to 2018.

It continued to accelerate in the first half of 2020 amid the development of eCommerce during the pandemic.

At the same time, the company has made significant investments over the years in its own technology for affiliate marketing and influencer marketing.

It has raised several rounds of financing, going through all stages of development of a technology company.

Founded in 2008 by Radu Spineanu, 2Performant business is currently managed by Dorin Boerescu (CEO), Irina Dumitrascu (CTO), Bogdan Aron (CFO).

Its advisory board includes Sergiu Negut (investor and co-founder of Fintech OS), Vladimir Oane (entrepreneur and co-founder Deepstash), and Matei Pavel (entrepreneur, investor and co-founder of T-Me Studios).

Affiliate marketing is a marketing arrangement by which an online retailer pays a commission to an external website for traffic or sales generated from its referrals.

(Photo: Diana Oros/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 08:13
08 December 2020
Capital markets
Romanian dairy producer Laptaria cu Caimac floats EUR 3 mln bonds
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

07 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s PM resigns after his party’s defeat in the parliamentary elections
07 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s president comments election result: No clear winner. A center-right coalition is quickly taking shape
07 December 2020
Politics
Social Democrats win Romania’s parliamentary elections, extremist party gets 9% of the votes - partial results
07 December 2020
Politics
Pandemic and record low turnout bring extremist party into Romania’s Parliament
06 December 2020
Politics
Romania parliamentary elections 2020: Exit polls show tight race at the top and surprises at the bottom amid record-low turnout
04 December 2020
OpEd
Romania parliamentary elections 2020: What is at stake and what to expect? (comment)
03 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Mario Ulloa (from Mexico): My first encounter with the country was both shocking and funny
30 November 2020
Culture & History
What do Romanians celebrate on December 1?