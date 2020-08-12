Romanian affiliate marketing platform floats shares on Bucharest Stock Exchange

2Performant, a Romanian IT company that has developed and manages a platform that measures the sales generated by online advertising campaigns in real-time, will list its shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange's AeRO market, Bursa reported.

The company's shares will start trading on Wednesday, December 9, BVB has announced.

The company has an anticipated capitalization of RON 30.8 million (EUR 6.32 mln).

In 2019, 2Performant recorded a turnover of EUR 3.2 mln, up 20% compared to 2018.

It continued to accelerate in the first half of 2020 amid the development of eCommerce during the pandemic.

At the same time, the company has made significant investments over the years in its own technology for affiliate marketing and influencer marketing.

It has raised several rounds of financing, going through all stages of development of a technology company.

Founded in 2008 by Radu Spineanu, 2Performant business is currently managed by Dorin Boerescu (CEO), Irina Dumitrascu (CTO), Bogdan Aron (CFO).

Its advisory board includes Sergiu Negut (investor and co-founder of Fintech OS), Vladimir Oane (entrepreneur and co-founder Deepstash), and Matei Pavel (entrepreneur, investor and co-founder of T-Me Studios).

Affiliate marketing is a marketing arrangement by which an online retailer pays a commission to an external website for traffic or sales generated from its referrals.

(Photo: Diana Oros/ Inquam Photos)

