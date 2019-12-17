2019, warmest year in Romania since temperatures measured

The year 2019 is, at this point, the warmest one since 1900, when measurements started to be made in Romania, Elena Mateescu, the general director of the National Meteorological Administration (ANM), told Agerpres.

It is the warmest taking into account the month of December as having regular temperatures, which might not happen, she explained.

“The entire year 2019 had nine months when the temperature deviations were significant. November is the warmest month since temperatures are measured, with a deviation of 4.9 degrees Celsius compared to what would be normal for the month of November in Romania. The month of June of this year was also the warmest since the meteorological measurements are made. Even the year 2019 is, at this point, the warmest one since measurements are made in Romania, namely for the 1900 – 2019 period, taking into account the simulation that December would be a regular month, which might not happen,” Mateescu told Agerpres.

A deviation of 1.8 degrees Celsius has been already recorded in the first part of this month, she explained.

As far as world weather trends are concerned, the ANM director explained that 2019 is among the warmest ones in the past 140 years.

“On December 3, the World Meteorological Organization presented the analysis of the current year at the COP25 Climate Change Conference in Madrid. The conclusion was that 2019 is the second or third warmest year in history, actually in the past 140 years since measurements are made all over the world. It is worth mentioning that the 2001 – 2019 decade is the warmest. At the same time, every decade starting with 1980 was warmer than the previous one, compared with the pre-industrial period. All these comparisons are made especially against the reference period 1850 – 1900. This confirms the trend that is obvious every year concerning the increase of the average yearly temperature worldwide and Romania is no exception,” she explained.

(Photo: Pixabay)