Construction works on Romania’s Ice Hotel postponed because of warm weather

The construction of the Hotel of Ice near the Bâlea Lake, in Fagaras Mountains, has been postponed for January 2020 because of the warm weather.

It is the first time in 15 years that the hotel is not built before the winter holidays, a time when it is usually fully booked.

“Dear friends, Given the weather conditions during this period we have to postpone the start of the works at the Ice Hotel until January! Reservations made for the period 20.12.2019 - 20.01.2020 must be rescheduled! We hope that the winter season will settle in in the following days in order to start the work,” a post on the Facebook page of the hotel reads.

If the weather allowed it, a team of 40 workers from Târgu Mureş would have started at the end of November the works on building the hotel. The ice for the building of the hotel is sourced from the nearby lake, which is not yet frozen, another factor in delaying the start of the works besides the warm weather.

(Photo: Hotelofice.ro)