Downtown Bucharest square turns into a temporary museum for 2018 Art Safari

The fifth edition of Art Safari, the biggest event in Romania dedicated to art, will return with a new edition between May 11 and May 20, 2018, and will be conceived as a temporary museum, which will host, among others, an exhibition of contemporary art and another one dedicated to important Romanian art.

The event will be organized in the George Enescu square in downtown Bucharest. Hervé Mikaeloff will curate the Central Exhibition, Alina Serban will curate the Museum Pavilion, and the event’s architect for 2018 will be Attila Kim.

The “Art on Stage” Central Pavilion will bring together the young generation of Romanian artists and the more established artists. Hervé Mikaeloff, the curator of the exhibition, aims to create a couple of multidisciplinary scenes, where the art pieces and artists behave as actors. Artists will share their vision on architectures, utopias, savoir-faire, memory and their willingness to receive or free themselves of public heritage.

Meanwhile, the “Natural-Cultural” Museum Pavilion, curated by Alina Serban, will guide visitors along an exhibition dedicated to Romanian art until the mid-1990s.

The International Program, which is made in association with the Embassy of Germany, Israel, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Argentina and the United States of America in Romania, will feature works made by several international artists in a dedicated space inside Art Safari.

