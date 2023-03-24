1951 Hudson Hornet, first car registered for NASCAR races, up for auction in Bucharest

A 1951 Hudson Hornet, the first model car registered for NASCAR races, a rare and valuable item of the automotive history, will go on sale at an Artmark auction in Bucharest on Thursday, March 30.

With a starting price of EUR 35,000, this classic piece of the American automotive industry and luxury model from the Hudson Motor Car Company was one of the most popular cars of its time. It gained a reputation for impressive performance and innovative design, making history in NASCAR races due to its very low center of gravity.

The Hudson Hornet model was particularly popular in racing circles, as the car was used in high-speed races and won several important competitions in the 1950s.

Today, the 1951 Hudson Hornet is one of the most sought-after classic car models, thanks to its historical and aesthetic value. Television celebrity and passionate car collector Jay Leno has one such car in his collection.

The 1951 Hudson Hornet is not only historic but also rare, being produced in limited numbers only between 1951 and 1954. The one up for auction is in very good condition, functional, registered as a historic vehicle, and the interior is fully restored with original materials used for this model in the 1950s.

Alongside the 1951 Hudson Hornet, other rarities are up for sale at the Technical Curiosities Auction, appearing for the first time at the A10 by Artmark Auction House, and in Romania. The Cranchi Perla 25 yacht from 1998, completely restored in 2019, is up for auction with a starting price of EUR 15,000, as well as the fully accessorized Fisher 22 Smartliner, with a starting price of EUR 10,000. The auction also features a very rare De Rosa Professional racing bicycle known for its performance in the 1970s.

The 110 collectible items in the Technical Curiosities Auction can be admired at the Cesianu-Racoviță Palace from Monday to Sunday, between 10:00 and 20:00.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Artmark)