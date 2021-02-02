Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 02/02/2021 - 08:19
Business

RO online scheduling platform Ziora aims to raise EUR 140,000 on SeedBlink

02 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Ziora, an online platform for business administration and scheduling management, aims to raise EUR 140,000 through an equity crowdfunding campaign on SeedBlink.

The campaign starts on Tuesday morning, February 2. The company will sell 10% of its shares.

It will use the money to promote the Ziora brand, develop the sales team, and expand its fields at the national and international levels.

The owners are also in talks with an investment fund looking into joining the business to accelerate outsourcing.

Ziora is a software that helps beauty salons, wellness and SPA, sports clubs, medical, dental, or psychotherapy offices, law firms, and car services manage their client appointments.

The application was developed by Marius Chirita, Irinel Birsan, and Catalin Balinisteanu. Silviu Chirita and Lucian Rotar joined the company in 2020.

The management estimates that over 250,000 appointments will be made through the application this year. They also expect the company to reach a turnover of EUR 1 million in Romania and 15,000 customers by the end of 2023.

In terms of international expansion, entrepreneurs plan to enter the Hungarian market in 2022 and the French market in 2023.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 01/25/2021 - 08:18
25 January 2021
Business
Romanian startup raises EUR 400,000 on SeedBlink in just three hours
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 02/02/2021 - 08:19
Business

RO online scheduling platform Ziora aims to raise EUR 140,000 on SeedBlink

02 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Ziora, an online platform for business administration and scheduling management, aims to raise EUR 140,000 through an equity crowdfunding campaign on SeedBlink.

The campaign starts on Tuesday morning, February 2. The company will sell 10% of its shares.

It will use the money to promote the Ziora brand, develop the sales team, and expand its fields at the national and international levels.

The owners are also in talks with an investment fund looking into joining the business to accelerate outsourcing.

Ziora is a software that helps beauty salons, wellness and SPA, sports clubs, medical, dental, or psychotherapy offices, law firms, and car services manage their client appointments.

The application was developed by Marius Chirita, Irinel Birsan, and Catalin Balinisteanu. Silviu Chirita and Lucian Rotar joined the company in 2020.

The management estimates that over 250,000 appointments will be made through the application this year. They also expect the company to reach a turnover of EUR 1 million in Romania and 15,000 customers by the end of 2023.

In terms of international expansion, entrepreneurs plan to enter the Hungarian market in 2022 and the French market in 2023.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 01/25/2021 - 08:18
25 January 2021
Business
Romanian startup raises EUR 400,000 on SeedBlink in just three hours
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

02 February 2021
Business
UiPath, a startup launched in Bucharest, reaches USD 35 bln valuation before listing
28 January 2021
Social
What makes Bucharest such a great city for remote working?
20 January 2021
Travel
COVID-19: Traveling to Romania - quarantine requirements & national restrictions
19 January 2021
Business
Conservation agriculture: How Romanian farmers can help protect the environment and gain from it
14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
28 January 2021
Social
Brexit: What changes for Romanian citizens starting January 2021
15 January 2021
Travel
Winter special: Where to go skiing in Romania during the pandemic
15 January 2021
Travel
Flights connecting Romania to European destinations: New routes announced for 2021