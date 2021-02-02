RO online scheduling platform Ziora aims to raise EUR 140,000 on SeedBlink

Ziora, an online platform for business administration and scheduling management, aims to raise EUR 140,000 through an equity crowdfunding campaign on SeedBlink.

The campaign starts on Tuesday morning, February 2. The company will sell 10% of its shares.

It will use the money to promote the Ziora brand, develop the sales team, and expand its fields at the national and international levels.

The owners are also in talks with an investment fund looking into joining the business to accelerate outsourcing.

Ziora is a software that helps beauty salons, wellness and SPA, sports clubs, medical, dental, or psychotherapy offices, law firms, and car services manage their client appointments.

The application was developed by Marius Chirita, Irinel Birsan, and Catalin Balinisteanu. Silviu Chirita and Lucian Rotar joined the company in 2020.

The management estimates that over 250,000 appointments will be made through the application this year. They also expect the company to reach a turnover of EUR 1 million in Romania and 15,000 customers by the end of 2023.

In terms of international expansion, entrepreneurs plan to enter the Hungarian market in 2022 and the French market in 2023.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]