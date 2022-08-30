Northern RO: Bucovina Museum launches zero euro banknote to promote Suceava fortress

The National Museum of Bucovina has added to its souvenir offering the zero euro banknote promoting the Fortress of Suceava.

The banknote, which can be purchased for RON 18 (EUR 3.6), was issued in a print run of 10,000 copies. It is made of cotton paper, with secure fiduciary background and unique serial numbering, museum director Emil Ursu explained, quoted by Suceava News.

The Fortress of Suceava, erected at the end of the 14th century in the vicinity of the medieval town of Suceava, was the main residence for the rulers of Moldavia for close to 200 years. The ensemble, which encompasses a castle and defensive walls, was consolidated and refurbished between 2011 and 2015.

The project of the zero euro banknotes promoting various tourist landmarks was launched in 2015. The Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, the Cologne Cathedral (Kölner Dom), the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, or Paris’s Arc de Triomphe are among the sights featured on zero euro banknotes.

Five landmarks in Romania have featured on such banknotes - the Danube Delta, the Palace of Culture in Iași, the Alba Carolina Fortress, Bucegi Massif, and Karolyi Castle in Carei.

(Photo: Cetatea de Scaun a Sucevei - Suceava Princely Fortress Facebook Page)

