Żabka Group grows in Romania with froo, Exorigo-Upos supports implementation

Żabka Group, the European ultimate convenience ecosystem, has launched its expansion into the Romanian market with the new froo brand. Exorigo-Upos, with whom the company has worked for many years on the Polish market, was chosen as the implementation partner. The froo stores are modeled on their Polish counterparts.

The execution of orders of this magnitude requires a wide range of skills and an in-depth understanding of all retail processes and local conditions. The IT work carried out by Exorigo-Upos for the froo – a chain of modern convenience stores in Romania – started in February 2024 and lasted four months. The process involved many people working on a daily basis in the Romanian branch and a team of specialists from Poland.

"Setting up a business in another country always presents many challenges. However, the Romanian market does not hold many secrets for us, as we have been present there for nine years. Thanks to our extensive skills and knowledge of software, hardware and retail services, we were able to take on such a complex project. We work on store openings and CCTV installations in froo chain. We also provide fiscal printers and 1st and 2nd line support services for froo. An important role is played by our residents who support the head office staff on site". – says Michał Koźliński, Director of Tech Support & Service Centre at Exorigo-Upos.

The installation of CCTV systems in Romania is subject to strict regulations, including police approval of the project. Permits have to be obtained and contractors have to be trained. Another seemingly mundane challenge was Romania's complex road infrastructure, which ultimately required the coordination of multiple shipments. Dozens of pallets of equipment arrived on time, while ensuring that project costs were optimised.

Exorigo-Upos was involved in the testing and piloting of the new sales system, setting up a test store and the first official stationary froo store in Bucharest.

"Although it is a European country, Romania and Poland have very different approaches to completing tasks. Our role was to ensure communication and mutual understanding of each other's needs in terms of timeliness in completing the next items in the plan. In Romania, there is a cultural tendency to treat time more casually and to set deadlines more indicatively. Fortunately, we were able to find a compromise and work out optimal conditions for cooperation". – adds Michał Koźliński.

Exorigo-Upos, with its experience in this type of implementation and its ability to provide support outside Poland, successfully provided implementation, service and even business advice, which was crucial in the brand's first steps in the new market. The companies are continuing to work together to open more stores, of which over 50 have already been opened since May 2024. This is in line with froo's expansion strategy.

The store provides a selection of froo bistro snacks and coffee. In addition, ice cups are available to cool drinks and freshly ground coffee. Tables are also located on the outdoor terrace.

"Exorigo-Upos' support of the froo project is a complex undertaking that requires flexibility in the way both parties work together. With the right logistics, understanding of local regulations and adaptation to the new distribution system, Exorigo-Upos helped to launch froo stores in Romania with the highest quality. The company's experience and wide range of services have led us to entrust it with the opening of further stores". - says Radu Trandafir, General Manager, Froo Romania Retail S.R.L. & DRIM Daniel Distributie.

In Poland, Żabka Group has over 11 000 stores under Żabka brand, as well as Nano autonomous stores, q-commerce, e-commerce services and diet catering. By entering the Romanian market, the Group is relying on over 26 years of experience in the Polish market.

Exorigo-Upos has a nationwide IT and equipment service with 400 employees and a network of 22 service offices. It provides support services in more than a dozen countries across Europe. It has offices in Romania, the Czech Republic and Slovakia and works with a network of partners. It is also a manufacturer of fiscal printers and a developer of software, including point-of-sale systems and solutions for fiscalisation, e-invoicing and e-payment.

*This is a Press release.