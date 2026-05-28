YOXO Introduces Buy-Back, in Partnership with Recommerce®

YOXO, the 100% digital mobile phone service, announces the launch of a buy-back programme for phones and tablets. Anyone can visit buyback.yoxo.ro to sell their device and receive money in exchange within just a few days. The programme has been developed together with Recommerce®, a European expert in the field, alongside whom YOXO also developed last year a platform for certified refurbished devices that meets European quality standards.

According to the European Commission, there are approximately 700 million unused phones, tablets, and laptops sitting in drawers across the continent. European officials are encouraging the provision of financial incentives for collecting them. In Romania, according to a recent study conducted by Kantar for Recommerce, 50% of Romanians still keep their old devices, just in case. On the other hand, 40% of Romanians plan to sell their current device, and this trend is growing (+10% compared to the 2025 study). 37% of consumers in Romania have already sold a device recently, demonstrating significant potential for the domestic circular economy.



What Does the YOXO x Recommerce Buy-Back Programme Offer?



Your current phone could cover up to half the cost of a new one. Anyone can visit the buyback.yoxo.ro platform, and after answering four questions about the device's condition, an instant price estimate is provided. If the offer is accepted, the device can be sent free of charge via courier, and after a verification check, the customer receives a confirmation — with the money arriving in their account within 48 hours of approval. And because Recommerce uses an estimation algorithm built on 16 years of experience, the price estimated online is exactly what you receive.



The program accepts smartphones and tablets of all kinds, including non-functional ones, giving those who have had devices sitting in a drawer for some time the opportunity to make the most of them — a simple process, without any hassle. The YOXO x Recommerce buy-back platform is fast, transparent, and 100% digital. And the best part is that you receive real monetary value, not a voucher.



Even Smarter Choices



For those who are budget-conscious as well as environmentally responsible, the amount received can be used to purchase a refurbished phone from reconditionate.yoxo.ro. The online store, launched in 2025 also in partnership with Recommerce, offers not only refurbished smartphones but also other gadgets such as laptops, tablets, and gaming consoles.



The platform offers devices with different refurbishment grades, including a Premium option that includes a new battery and performance close to that of a brand-new phone. There is a wide selection of smartphones, including very recent models such as the iPhone 17 and Samsung Galaxy S25. Regardless of the model chosen or the refurbishment grade, a new battery option is available, and all devices come with a 2-year warranty.

"Together with YOXO, we are delivering a circular economy solution that directly supports the customer's purchasing power. We are closing the loop by giving devices a second life, while simultaneously helping customers finance their next purchase. It is a model through which circular economy becomes tangible, offering smarter financial solutions for everyone.", said Hector Destailleur, CEE General Manager, Recommerce Group.

YOXO is thus complementing its ecosystem in line with growing market demand: fairly priced subscriptions, much more affordable smartphones for customers always seeking smart choices, top performance at a fair price, the ability to make the most of used devices — all 100% digital.

"YOXO has always been about access to quality telecommunications services, but at affordable prices. And starting today, these prices are reflected not only in our phone offers, but are also returned as value to the customer. The option to sell an unused phone or unused tablet contributes to the flexibility that defines YOXO — which we complemented last year with our refurbished store, alongside Recommerce. Together with the same partner, we want to give everyone the freedom to choose what they do with the value of a device. Whether they choose to invest in a new device or contribute to a greener planet by opting for refurbished products, at YOXO we remain competitive and give the customer the power to create their own rules." - Raluca Vidrașcu, YOXO Manager, Orange Romania.

This is a press release.