Watch: Romanian firefighters rescue young deer from icy water

Video

A young deer trapped in the icy waters of a pond near Fălticeni, Suceava county, was recently saved by a team of firefighters.

According to the Emergency Situations Inspectorate, which shared a short video of the rescue mission, the fawn had attempted to cross the frozen pond, but the thin ice cracked beneath its weight, so the animal plunged into the freezing water.

A woman passing by noticed the struggling animal, which could not climb the steep, tree-lined bank. Alarmed, she immediately called emergency services. A team of firefighters was dispatched to the scene.

After several attempts to reassure the exhausted fawn, weakened by hypothermia, the team managed to guide it closer. Using a ladder and rescue ropes, along with assistance from a local gendarme, the firefighters successfully pulled the fawn to safety.

After warming the young deer, the team transported it in their emergency vehicle, ensuring it would receive proper medical care and attention as soon as possible.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo: screenshot from IGSU Facebook video)