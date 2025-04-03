Real estate developer Speedwell appoints Yannick Van de Parre as country manager for Romania

Real estate developer Speedwell Development has appointed Yannick Van de Parre as country manager for Romania.

In this new role, he will support the co-founders Jan Demeyere and Didier Balcaen with the executive management of Speedwell Romania, “ensuring operational efficiency across all projects and leading the local team as the company continues its growth in the region,” the company said.

Since joining the company in 2021, he has played “a crucial role as COO in streamlining the design and execution of the Speedwell projects.” He has also been actively involved in advancing Speedwell’s ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) strategy.

With Yannick now overseeing the day-to-day operations of Speedwell Romania, co-founders Jan Demeyere and Didier Balcaen will focus more closely on the company’s commercial strategy. Their efforts will center on land acquisitions, leasing, sales, and the transaction of completed assets across both Romania and Poland.

In 2024, SpacePlus Chitila, Speedwell’s first logistics development for SMEs, was fully leased, and construction began at Glenwood Estate, a premium residential villa project near Bucharest, and on the third and final building of Triama Residence. Work is ongoing on The Meadows, a residential project by Grivița Lake, and on The Ivy, Speedwell’s flagship residential development in Băneasa. In Timișoara, the mixed-use urban regeneration project Paltim is underway, alongside preparations for the redevelopment of the former 1 Iunie S.A. textile factory site into a new mixed-use urban community. In Brașov, Speedwell is set to launch construction on Tino, a mixed-use development.

Speedwell also expanded into Poland in mid-2024. With operations now active in both Warsaw and Gdańsk, the company is advancing a pipeline of developments. Among these is Milestone Warsaw Mokotów, Speedwell’s first student housing project. Additionally, in partnership with BPI Polska, Speedwell will develop a premium residential project in Gdańsk.

Speedwell’s pipeline includes the upcoming Queens District in northern Bucharest, a mixed-use development combining office, retail, residential, and healthcare spaces.

(Photo: Speedwell)

simona@romania-insider.com