E-hailing operator Yango launches more expensive services in Bucharest

After launching its services in Bucharest this June, Russian e-hailing app Yango announced it would introduce a new service in a superior pricing category.

In addition to the Econom service, this new option from the Yango application allows users to order a ride with better-equipped cars, carefully selected by the company.

“We see a very high demand for trips with Yango in Bucharest, much higher than we initially expected. We carefully analyzed the feedback we received and decided to launch the new Comfort category, a service that we have successfully developed in most of the markets where we are present. Thus, our users can be sure that they will have a comfortable ride in a car of a better category, for a slightly higher price, but still very accessible,” said Musheg Sahakian, Yango Global Expansion Manager.

Some of the cars in the Comfort categories are Citroen C-Elysee, Volkswagen Passat, Skoda Superb, as well as Mercedes C-Class or BMW 3 Series. The rides ordered under the new option Comfort start at the price of RON 10 (EUR 2), which includes the reservation of the car, a distance of 5 km and a duration of the ride of 10 minutes. For example, a trip from Otopeni Airport to Victoriei Square will cost around RON 31 (EUR 6.5), while a journey from Pipera (northern Bucharest district) to Dorobanţi square in central Bucharest will cost around RON 12 (EUR 2.5).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Yango Romania)