Russia’s Yandex ride-hailing service enters Romanian market

Yandex, one of the largest technology companies in Russia, entered the ride-sharing market in Bucharest and will compete with Uber, Clever, and Bolt. As opposed to Uber, the company works only with registered suppliers of taxi services: either natural or legal persons, a model also used by Clever, which is part of German group Daimler.

The Yango application is available, and the company promises to waive the fee for drivers for some time, and the fares paid by customers will be lower than those charged by the competition, local Hotnews.ro reported. Yango stresses that it differentiates from other applications (such as Uber) by working only with “transport companies”.

“We work through partners, we are an IT company, and we have partners working with drivers, dealing with documents and paying for all the necessary papers,” Yango says.

Freelancers, limited liability companies, leasing companies as well as rent-a-car can be seen in the list of partners in the application.

“For example, a ride from Drumul Taberei to the Old Center costs about RON 10 (EUR 2), while a trip from Muncii Square (eastern part of the city) to the northern district Pipera will cost around RON 11.5 (EUR 2.5), while the competition charges RON 27 (EUR 6)”, says general manager Andrei Voicu, responsible for Romania and Moldova at Yango.

It is worth mentioning that between Piaţa Muncii and Pipera there are 7-8 km and the price of RON 27 given as an example is rather high, Hotnews.ro commented based on the fees charged by taxi companies.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Yango Romania)