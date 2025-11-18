Apple’s Sports app is now available in Romania

The Apple Sports app, which provides real-time information and results from multiple sports, became available in Romania this week following a major European expansion, according to the company.

The US smartphone maker made the app available in 20 European countries, including Romania.

Now available in the App Store on the company’s devices, the Apple Sports app covers a whole range of sports, from football, tennis, and Formula 1 to baseball, hockey, and NASCAR.

The app offers real-time information from sports competitions and notifications regarding important events and score changes. As far as football is concerned, unlike other specialized apps such as Fotmob, Apple Sports only supports the major European leagues, not the smaller championships, such as Romania’s.

The Apple Sports app was launched in February 2024, but until now, it has been available in a limited number of countries, such as the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

“Fans can easily navigate between scores and upcoming games, and explore other sports information such as team stats and lineup details,” Apple said in a press release.

(Photo source: Apple.com)