Tech

Apple’s Sports app is now available in Romania

18 November 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Apple Sports app, which provides real-time information and results from multiple sports, became available in Romania this week following a major European expansion, according to the company.

The US smartphone maker made the app available in 20 European countries, including Romania. 

Now available in the App Store on the company’s devices, the Apple Sports app covers a whole range of sports, from football, tennis, and Formula 1 to baseball, hockey, and NASCAR.

The app offers real-time information from sports competitions and notifications regarding important events and score changes. As far as football is concerned, unlike other specialized apps such as Fotmob, Apple Sports only supports the major European leagues, not the smaller championships, such as Romania’s. 

The Apple Sports app was launched in February 2024, but until now, it has been available in a limited number of countries, such as the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

“Fans can easily navigate between scores and upcoming games, and explore other sports information such as team stats and lineup details,” Apple said in a press release.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Apple.com)

Normal
Tech

Apple’s Sports app is now available in Romania

18 November 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Apple Sports app, which provides real-time information and results from multiple sports, became available in Romania this week following a major European expansion, according to the company.

The US smartphone maker made the app available in 20 European countries, including Romania. 

Now available in the App Store on the company’s devices, the Apple Sports app covers a whole range of sports, from football, tennis, and Formula 1 to baseball, hockey, and NASCAR.

The app offers real-time information from sports competitions and notifications regarding important events and score changes. As far as football is concerned, unlike other specialized apps such as Fotmob, Apple Sports only supports the major European leagues, not the smaller championships, such as Romania’s. 

The Apple Sports app was launched in February 2024, but until now, it has been available in a limited number of countries, such as the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

“Fans can easily navigate between scores and upcoming games, and explore other sports information such as team stats and lineup details,” Apple said in a press release.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Apple.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

19 November 2025
Real Estate
London’s New Bond Street becomes world’s priciest retail destination, Bucharest’s Calea Victoriei ranks 39th
19 November 2025
People
Romania secures UN Dispute Tribunal judge position after international competition
19 November 2025
Defense
Romania detects drone crossing its airspace amid Russian strikes in neighboring Ukraine
19 November 2025
Defense
Romania’s BlueSpace Technology set to unveil VLAH combat vehicle
19 November 2025
Sports
Romania ends World Cup qualifiers with 7–1 win against San Marino
18 November 2025
Administration
Bucharest street closed to traffic after revelation that it was built over a gas pipeline
18 November 2025
Politics
Romanian presidential adviser Ludovic Orban leaves post after six weeks in office
18 November 2025
Transport
Romanian Transport Ministry kicks off design phase for A8 highway section