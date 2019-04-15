First local Xiaomi Mi Store opens in Bucharest

The first local Mi Store retailing the products of Chinese tech producer Xiaomi opened in Bucharest on April 20.

The store is located inside Mega Mall. It is operated by distributor Black Tech Group, a company controlled by Chinese entrepreneurs, Ziarul Financiar reported. It required an initial investment of EUR 250,000.

The store retails products such as smartphones and smartwatches, electric bikes, routers but also smart home products. At the opening, the company presented the new Xiaomi Mi 9 smartphone, which is to start selling locally this week, according to ZF.

Xiaomi is the fourth largest smartphone producer worldwide, according to IDC data quoted by Economica.net, after Samsung, Apple and Huawei.

(Photo: Mi Home Facebook Page)

