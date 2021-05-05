Cluj-Napoca to host a WTA tennis tournament in August

A WTA tennis tournament will be organized in Cluj-Napoca, a city in Romania’s Transylvania region, between August 1 and August 8. The event will be held outdoors, at Winners Sports Club.

More than 60 players will participate in the WTA 250 tournament, which will have total prizes of USD 235,000, local News.ro reported.

“Winners Open enters the WTA circuit! The first WTA tournament in the history of Cluj-Napoca and the only one in Romania at the moment will take place between August 1 and 8, 2021, outdoors, at Winners Sports Club,” the organizers announced.

