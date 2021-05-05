Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina Marica, Senior Editor

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 05/05/2021 - 15:06
Events

Cluj-Napoca to host a WTA tennis tournament in August

05 May 2021
A WTA tennis tournament will be organized in Cluj-Napoca, a city in Romania’s Transylvania region, between August 1 and August 8. The event will be held outdoors, at Winners Sports Club.

More than 60 players will participate in the WTA 250 tournament, which will have total prizes of USD 235,000, local News.ro reported.

“Winners Open enters the WTA circuit! The first WTA tournament in the history of Cluj-Napoca and the only one in Romania at the moment will take place between August 1 and 8, 2021, outdoors, at Winners Sports Club,” the organizers announced.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

