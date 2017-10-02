Romania’s leading hotels selected at World Travel Awards 2017

World Travel Awards has recently announced this year’s winners in Europe, including the ones for Romania.

The Athenee Palace Hilton hotel in Bucharest was named Romania’s Leading Hotel at the 2017 World Travel Awards Europe, one of the travel industry’s most prestigious awards program.

It’s the second consecutive year when the Athenee Palace Hilton hotel in downtown Bucharest gets this title. It was also the winner in 2004, 2005, 2006, and 2014. The other hotels nominated in this category this year were InterContinental Bucharest (the winner in 2010 and 2011), JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel (the winner in 2007, 2008, 2009, 2013, and 2015), and Radisson Blu Hotel.

Athenee Palace Hilton was also named Romania’s Leading Business Hotel at this year’s edition of World Travel Awards Europe. The hotel is part of ANA Hotels group owned by local investor George Copos.

Meanwhile, Hotel PRIVO was the winner of Romania’s Leading Boutique Hotel category. The other nominations were Epoque Hotel (the winner in 2013, 2014, and 2015), The Rizzo Boutique Hotel (the winner in 2016), and Vila Arte Boutique Hotel. Hotel PRIVO is located in Targu Mures and has won other international prizes in the past.

Hertz was named Romania’s Leading Car Rental Company this year. It competed with other companies such as Avis, Dollar Rent A Car, Europcar, Sixt, and Thrifty.

The 2017 Europe Gala Ceremony took place in St Petersburg, Russia, on September 30. For the fourth year in a row, Hilton Hotels & Resorts was named Europe’s Leading Hotel Brand in 2017. Meanwhile, the Ciragan Palace Kempinski Istanbul, Turkey, was named Europe’s Leading Hotel and the Sandymount Hotel in Ireland won Europe’s Leading Green Hotel title.

Find the full list of winners here.

Irina Marica, [email protected]