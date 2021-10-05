World Press Photo 2021 exhibition opens in Bucharest

The 64th edition of the yearly World Press Photo exhibition is open at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) in Bucharest until May 26.

The event is part of the international World Press Photo exhibition, on view in more than 100 venues in 45 countries and attracting a public of around 4.5 million at every edition.

This year, 4,315 photographers in 130 countries submitted more than 74,400 images to the World Press Photo competition. The winner was photojournalist Mads Nissen, who captured for Politiken/Panos Pictures one of the symbol images of the year - The First Embrace: 85-year-old patient Rosa Luzia Lunardi hugged by nurse Adriana Silva da Costa Souza in São Paulo’s Viva Bem care home.

After Bucharest, the exhibition will travel to Cluj-Napoca (June 2 - 20) and Timișoara (June 30 – July 20).

As a first this year, the exhibition will be accompanied by a content project looking at the role and impact of responsible journalism, the fake news phenomenon, and disinformation. More details regarding a series of shows, podcasts, and debates set to take place this summer are to be announced.

(Photo: Tudor Vintiloiu/ Dreamstime)

