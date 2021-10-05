Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 05/10/2021 - 15:52
Events

World Press Photo 2021 exhibition opens in Bucharest

10 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The 64th edition of the yearly World Press Photo exhibition is open at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) in Bucharest until May 26.

The event is part of the international World Press Photo exhibition, on view in more than 100 venues in 45 countries and attracting a public of around 4.5 million at every edition.

This year, 4,315 photographers in 130 countries submitted more than 74,400 images to the World Press Photo competition. The winner was photojournalist Mads Nissen, who captured for Politiken/Panos Pictures one of the symbol images of the year - The First Embrace: 85-year-old patient Rosa Luzia Lunardi hugged by nurse Adriana Silva da Costa Souza in São Paulo’s Viva Bem care home.

 

The World Press Photo Foundation is proud to announce the winner of World Press Photo of the Year: ‘The First Embrace’...

Posted by World Press Photo on Thursday, April 15, 2021

After Bucharest, the exhibition will travel to Cluj-Napoca (June 2 - 20) and Timișoara (June 30 – July 20).

As a first this year, the exhibition will be accompanied by a content project looking at the role and impact of responsible journalism, the fake news phenomenon, and disinformation. More details regarding a series of shows, podcasts, and debates set to take place this summer are to be announced.

(Photo: Tudor Vintiloiu/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 05/10/2021 - 15:52
Events

World Press Photo 2021 exhibition opens in Bucharest

10 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The 64th edition of the yearly World Press Photo exhibition is open at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) in Bucharest until May 26.

The event is part of the international World Press Photo exhibition, on view in more than 100 venues in 45 countries and attracting a public of around 4.5 million at every edition.

This year, 4,315 photographers in 130 countries submitted more than 74,400 images to the World Press Photo competition. The winner was photojournalist Mads Nissen, who captured for Politiken/Panos Pictures one of the symbol images of the year - The First Embrace: 85-year-old patient Rosa Luzia Lunardi hugged by nurse Adriana Silva da Costa Souza in São Paulo’s Viva Bem care home.

 

The World Press Photo Foundation is proud to announce the winner of World Press Photo of the Year: ‘The First Embrace’...

Posted by World Press Photo on Thursday, April 15, 2021

After Bucharest, the exhibition will travel to Cluj-Napoca (June 2 - 20) and Timișoara (June 30 – July 20).

As a first this year, the exhibition will be accompanied by a content project looking at the role and impact of responsible journalism, the fake news phenomenon, and disinformation. More details regarding a series of shows, podcasts, and debates set to take place this summer are to be announced.

(Photo: Tudor Vintiloiu/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars
07 May 2021
RI +
Bucharest-based startup Vehicool washes your car right where it’s parked
05 May 2021
Business
US biotech startup gets USD 140 mln financing to advance groundbreaking research started by Romanian professor at Caltech
04 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue-chip index, up 15.7% in four months
27 April 2021
Business
Ford will invest USD 300 mln to produce all-electric commercial vehicle at its plant in Romania
27 April 2021
Social
How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Romania: Online appointments, mobile and drive-through centers & more
21 April 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
UiPath reaches USD 35 bln capitalization upon NYSE listing. CEO: Our journey began with 10 people in an apartment in Romania
20 April 2021
Business
Romanian FintechOS raises USD 60 mln in Series B funding round to continue international expansion