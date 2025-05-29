The replacement works for the Unirii platform in central Bucharest are scheduled to begin in at most 10 days, according to sources involved in the project, quoted by Economedia.ro. The project is expected to be completed in 2 years.

Works will reportedly begin in the Hanul lui Manuc area, and not in the Unirii Park area, as initially planned. As such, they will impact road traffic from the beginning.

A final decision on which section will enter the construction site first, however, is still awaited, according to Economedia.ro.

At the same time, the authorities behind the replacement works, the District 4 City Hall, are eager to commence works in the area of the Israeli Embassy on Dimitrie Cantemir Boulevard, where the plan on uncovering and replacing the support beams, which are severely affected by wear.

According to sources, preliminary meetings already took place between the authorities, contractors, and utility operators. The project also includes the possible integration of tram infrastructure, which fall under the responsibility of the Bucharest City Hall.

The construction permit for the full reconstruction of the Unirii platform was issued on May 26, on the last day of office for Bucharest’s former general mayor, Nicușor Dan, after months of administrative disputes and institutional blockages.

According to experts, the Unirii platform has a structure in an advanced state of degradation, but there is no imminent risk of collapse. The project is financed with RON 800 million (EUR 158.2 million) through the government program “Anghel Saligny.”

The platform was built in 1936, with the last maintenance works carried out in 1986 and 1993, but deemed inadequate by experts. Contractors now plan the reconstruction of the Dâmbovița riverbed structure and of the platform, but also the revamping of the utility networks, among others.

District 4 mayor Daniel Băluță stated that the rehabilitation is vital for pedestrian and road safety in the area. The intervention, staged in 4 phases, is scheduled to last 2 years.

