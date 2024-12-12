Work smarter, not harder. Why co-working spaces are the future of productivity

Partner Content

In 2024, co-working redefines the way we work in Europe. Recent studies show that over 20% of freelancers and remote workers choose to work from co-working spaces, and this figure is growing rapidly. 50% of users report increased productivity, while 68% believe that the environment in a co-working space improves their well-being. These statistics highlight a paradigm shift: it is no longer just about work, but also about how and where we work.

Recent studies highlight several important trends that show what users value most in these environments. Flexibility, community and networking opportunities, design and well-being-focused features are attracting more and more users. Last but not least, technology and related services are essential aspects.

In Bucharest, such a space is open to professionals in one of the most beautiful areas of the city (between Aviatorilor and Charles de Gaule). Occupying the attic of a house, Hublou is a space that stimulates creativity and productivity, offering shared or private work areas. The warm and welcoming design moves away from the classic office vibe and comes with clear benefits: generous work areas, clean air (fed by Kiseleff and Herăstrău parks), green energy consumption and premium concierge services.

What can you expect from a boutique co-working space like Hublou?

Premium design that inspires creativity

In such a space, design is as important as functionality. Ergonomic furniture, modern design accents and the integration of natural materials create an environment that motivates and inspires.

Natural light – a key factor for productivity

Unlike traditional offices with fluorescent lights, co-working boutiques are arranged so that each workstation benefits from direct natural light. Studies show that this improves concentration and reduces mental fatigue.

For example, at Hublou, entrepreneurs can enjoy natural ventilation, with large windows that allow fresh air from the parks inside. In addition, the terrace designed for relaxation or brainstorming sessions perfectly completes the picture.

Total flexibility

The possibility of choosing a dedicated office is a great benefit for users. Meeting or brainstorming rooms complete the offer and create a modular space that adapts to each individual, whether they need peace for complex tasks or an open space for conversation.

The rigidity and hierarchy specific to traditional offices are gone, and each user can organize their work environment and daily schedule in a friendly environment, without unnecessary pressure. The constant noise, lack of privacy or the feeling of crowding specific to a classic, large co-working space disappear and are replaced by the creative landscape.

An authentic community

Unlike large co-working spaces where relationships are often superficial, boutique spaces favor authentic connections. Networking events, coffee breaks and spontaneous collaborations contribute to a real sense of belonging.

Personal and professional life boundries

Working in a co-working space supports a clear balance between personal and professional life. It offers users a new space, free from distractions, but not completely isolated as it happens with working from home. However, we are not talking about a sterile environment, but about a place that encourages concentration and creativity, thus achieving a perfect mix between the two worlds.

Combining the benefits of flexibility, quality design and connection with a community with similar values, the small co-working space becomes the ideal solution for those who want to work efficiently and with pleasure. Hublou is open to those who want a change of work environment, without giving up the creative benefits of an open and friendly space.

