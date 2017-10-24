Work from home to be regulated in Romania

Romania’s Senate approved yesterday the draft project on telework, which will allow employees to work from home.

Teleworking means remote work using information technology. Given the flexible character of this type of work, senators agreed that full-time employees working remotely are allowed to do overtime work.

The telework is “very appreciated in very developed countries, and mostly in Japan,” labor minister Lia Olguta Vasilescu said.

The bill aims to regulate the relationships between employers and employees who work from home. This type of arrangement is advantageous both for employees and employers, according to the bill. Employers will reduce costs for renting space, utilities, fuel consumption and car fleet. Employees will save time and money by working from home.

In 2002, a European framework agreement on teleworking was concluded between the social partners in Brussels, according to the current draft project.

[email protected]