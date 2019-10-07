Romanian firefighter school opens enrollment for female students

The Pavel Zăgănescu Firefighter and Civil Protection School in Boldeşti, in Prahova county, is opening enrollment for female students also, the Internal Affairs Ministry (MAI) announced in a Facebook post. As such, women high school graduates who wish to become firefighters can enroll starting 2020.

The school in Boldeşti is the only educational unit in the country training firefighter petty officers to work with the Emergency Situation inspectorates, Adevarul reported.

In January 2020, the school will make available 300 places, out of which 275 for firefighter petty officers. Both male and female students can apply for the available places, without a special number of places allotted to women. Roma candidates, regardless of their gender, have two allotted places.

The admission exam consists in a sport test, a medical check-up, and a written exam in Mathematics, to be taken between January 10 and January 23 of next year. The course will start in February and end in December 2020.

In order to enroll, candidates need to be Romanian citizens, have a high school graduation diploma, and be over 18 years old or at most 27 years old at the time they take the exam. They also need to have had a GPA of at least 9 in conduct throughout high school. In the Romanian school system grades are awarded on a scale from 1 to 10.

(Photo: IGSU - Inspectoratul General pentru Situatii de Urgenta, Romania Facebook Page)

