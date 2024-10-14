Wolt acquires eMAG’s delivery platform Tazz in Romania

Tazz, one of the most important delivery platforms in Romania, part of the eMAG group, announced the signing of an agreement regarding the acquisition of its social parts by Wolt, a Helsinki-based technology company with operations in 28 countries. With a team of over 12,000 people, Wolt is owned by DoorDash in the United States of America.

The deal is expected to close in the next few months, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

“By combining Tazz’s deep market knowledge with Wolt’s technology and operational excellence, we see great potential to elevate the experience for consumers and merchants across Romania. We’re excited for the deal, and look forward to the journey ahead,” said Miki Kuusi, CEO of Wolt and Head of DoorDash International.

Once the deal is closed, the plan is to roll out the Wolt brand and product in Romania. According to the press release, Wolt is committed to ensuring “a smooth transition for Tazz’s existing customers, employees, and partners.”

Alin Şerban, Tazz CEO, commented: “Tazz represents a success story in Romanian entrepreneurship and a business that has grown incredibly in a very short time. This was due to a very good team and the investment of eMAG, without which we would not have got here. As a next step, joining forces with Wolt represents an extraordinary opportunity.”

Tazz operates in over 35 cities across Romania and has a dedicated team of 260 people. In recent years, the platform has grown rapidly with a strong selection in restaurants, grocery, and retail.

“In 2019, eMAG became a shareholder in Tazz, a Romanian platform from Timișoara, with the ambition to develop it and transform it into a leader in the home delivery segment. We saw the potential of this business back then, as well as the team’s strong desire to grow at an accelerated pace. Together, we created a success story that we are very proud of, which grew from 100 to 10,000 partners, and today it is ready to go to the next level. Tazz will remain part of Genius, with great offers and free delivery from restaurants and supermarkets,” said Tudor Manea, Group CEO of eMAG.

Wolt is a Helsinki-based local commerce platform founded in 2014. In 2022, it joined forces with DoorDash, and together, the two operate in more than 30 countries.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)