Wizz Air reopens base in Chişinău with direct connections to 16 destinations

Wizz Air announced it was opening its temporary base in Chişinău, in Moldova, and will offer direct connections to 16 destinations next winter, including eight new routes.

The airline is offering non-stop flights between Chişinău and Berlin, Bologna, Brussels Charleroi, Dortmund, Memmingen, Paris Beauvais and Verona, as well as the new route to Nuremberg.

In total, 16 routes will be available to destinations in nine countries, including existing routes to Abu Dhabi, Budapest, Milan, Venice, Vienna, Rome, London Luton and Warsaw.

Including all destinations this winter, Wizz Air will offer more than 400,000 seats in 2024.

With the reopening of the base in Moldova, the airline is adding a new Airbus A320 at Chişinău Airport, a decision which "underlines its commitment to the Moldovan market and its continued expansion towards reaching a fleet of 500 aircraft in the next eight years."

"Wizz Air started its operations in Moldova in 2013 and opened its base in Chişinău in March 2017. During this time, the airline carried almost 4 million passengers. We are pleased to resume our core operations and add more direct flights that connect Chişinău with 16 destinations, underscoring our growth vision. This development will provide almost 91,000 additional seats, ensuring a 374% increase in capacity during the winter season for passengers traveling to and from Chişinău," Andras Rado, Head of Communications and Government Affairs at Wizz Air, said.

"The reopening of the Wizz Air operational base in Chişinău proves once again that our airport is becoming more and more attractive in the air transport industry. An air base means the expansion of the network, new employment opportunities at the local level for aviation and tourism, as well as the diversification of aeronautical activities, and the strengthening of commercial relations between the Republic of Moldova and European countries," Sergiu Spoială, the general manager of the Chişinău International Airport, said.

(Photo: Wizz Air)

