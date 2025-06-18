Wizz Air reopens base in Romania's Suceava, introduces eight additional routes

Wizz Air will reopen its base in Suceava, in northeastern Romania, where it will allocate two Airbus A321neo aircraft. With these, the airline will operate a total of 43 aircraft during the winter season in Romania.

Wizz Air will also introduce eight routes from Suceava starting in December. Passengers will be able to fly from Suceava to Bologna, Milan Bergamo, Venice, Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden, Birmingham, Larnaca, and Brussels Charleroi, in addition to the route to Vienna, operated from September 30.

"We are proud to share the news of the reopening of our Suceava base, together with the allocation of two state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo family aircraft, to support operations on eight newly launched routes from this wonderful city. This development marks a key milestone in strengthening our presence in Suceava, expanding the local network to 13 routes serving six countries. As we grow our operations in Romania, this step aligns with our long-term strategy to offer ultra-low fares to an even wider range of European destinations," Mauro Peneda, Managing Director of Wizz Air Malta, said.

"Two Wizz Air aircraft allocated to the airport in Salcea and the eight new routes mean better connections with Europe, more tourists, economic development and, last but not least, concrete support for the diaspora who wants to be closer to home," Gheorghe Șoldan, president of Suceava County Council, said.

Over the past 19 years, Wizz Air has established eight operational bases in Bucharest Băneasa, Bucharest Otopeni, Cluj-Napoca, Craiova, Iași, Sibiu, Suceava, and Timișoara. The airline employs over 1,600 people in Romania. In winter 2025, the airline operates 192 routes from 13 airports in Romania, connecting passengers to 70 destinations in 24 countries.

(Photo: the company)

