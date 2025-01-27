Low-cost carrier Wizz Air announced three new routes from Bucharest, two additional aircraft, and a permanent base that will be established in the Romanian capital at the Băneasa Airport. The new base will open starting April 1, 2025.

The move will see the airline increase its Bucharest fleet to 21 aircraft.

"Bucharest is of crucial importance to Wizz Air, and the airline is delighted to continue its rapid expansion with these new aircraft. They will add nearly 750,000 seats to its summer 2025 schedule in Bucharest, representing an 18% increase compared to the summer of 2024," Wizz Air said.

The new routes from Otopeni Airport are as follows:

Bucharest Otopeni to Gran Canaria, Spain, will commence on July 17, 2025

Bucharest Otopeni to Frankfurt Hahn, Germany, on August 1

and Bucharest Otopeni to Friedrichshafen, Germany, on August 2.

Additionally, the airline will increase the frequency of nine existing routes to Dortmund, Memmingen, Stuttgart, Nice, Basel, Larnaca, Lyon, Alghero, and Pisa, also from Otopeni Airport.

Starting April 1, Wizz Air will begin base operations at Bucharest Băneasa Airport. In addition to the flights to Naples (Italy) and Krakow (Poland), which are already in service, the airline will launch routes from Bucharest Băneasa to Abu Dhabi (UAE) on March 30, to London Luton (UK) on April 1, and to Warsaw (Poland) on June 9.

Currently, the airline operates 175 routes from 13 airports in Romania, connecting passengers to 72 destinations in 24 countries. Over the past 18 years, Wizz Air has established six operational bases in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iași, Timișoara, Craiova, and Sibiu.

The airline employs over 1,500 people in Romania.

“As we continue to expand our network and maintain a 55% market share in Romania, we are proud to establish a new base at Bucharest Băneasa Airport and launch three new routes from the capital. This expansion will offer nearly 750,000 additional seats for passengers traveling to and from the capital this summer, ensuring an 18% increase in capacity in Bucharest compared to last summer," said Mauro Peneda, Managing Director at Wizz Air Malta.

