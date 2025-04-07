Romanian Interior Ministry and US Immigration Service establish joint Criminal Investigative Unit

The United States Immigration Service and the Romanian Ministry of Internal Affairs announced the establishment of a Transnational Criminal Investigative Unit, as agreed upon since 2023.

"Romania and the United States of America continue to strengthen their strategic partnership in the field of national security, with a focus on combating cross-border crime. For this purpose, the two states established back in 2023 the creation of a Transnational Criminal Investigative Unit, or TCIU, a fact that was publicized at that time," reads an MAI press release.

According to the MAI, the establishment of the TCIU represents “an important part of the overall cooperation mechanisms in order to intensify collaboration between the authorities of the two countries.” The center established in Romania, staffed with MAI personnel, is “a regional cooperation hub that aims to prevent and combat crime in the region, with real benefits for ensuring citizens' security,” the Romanian Ministry of Internal Affairs also states.

In the same press release issued on Monday, April 7, authorities denied any secretive operations regarding the new unit.

“We therefore emphasize that there are no actions carried out in secret, as insinuated in certain media articles on this topic, but rather measures adopted by the two states, in compliance with legal provisions, with the purpose of strengthening cooperation in the field of preventing and combating transnational crime. We mention that the TCIU was created in partnership with the Department of Homeland Security, the Immigration Service being part of DHS,” according to the MAI.

The same press release cites several joint operations that already took place and led to the dismantling of criminal networks.

(Photo source: Dudlajzov | Dreamstime.com)