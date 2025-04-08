Western Romania: Oradea to build new thermal garden in RON 214 million project financed by EU

Oradea, in western Romania, is set to host a new modern thermal garden, built with European funds. The project will be developed on the site of an old public swimming complex, and has a total value of over RON 214 million.

On Friday, April 4, Oradea City Hall announced it signed the financing contract for the Ioșia Thermal Garden, an extensive project that will transform part of the old Ioșia Pool, built in the 1980s, into a modern space dedicated to relaxation and health tourism. The project benefits from substantial European funding through the North-West Regional Program 2021–2027, according to press release.

The thermal garden will include a SPA center built on a total area of over 8,800 sqm, indoor and outdoor pools, a fitness hall, public dining areas, green spaces, and landscaped beaches. In total, five outdoor pool complexes will be developed, along with a swim-up bar, a pontoon on the banks of the Crișul Repede River, and numerous relaxation platforms.

Currently, the technical project is ready, and the procurement process for execution is set to be launched.

The constructions will focus on landscape integration, using plants adapted to the microclimates specific to thermal areas, The City Hall said.

The new thermal garden will occupy two-thirds of the current swimming complex's area. If the total area of the existing complex is 45,084 sqm, the thermal garden will cover an area of 32,405 sqm. The remaining area will remain dedicated to senior citizens, in keeping with its original purpose.

The new establishment will also feature a parking lot with 147 spaces, of which 6 are for people with disabilities, 8 for electric charging, and several for bicycles.

